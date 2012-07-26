PROFILE-Olympics-Fencing-Italy's Vezzali hopes to think her way to gold

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Before stepping onto the fencing
piste in London to defend her gold medal, Italy's Valentina
Vezzali will spend several minutes in quiet reflection, say a
prayer to feel her father close and sing.
In fencing, a particularly cerebral sport where tactics and
strategy can sometimes overcome sheer athleticism, a focused
mind can pay off handsomely.
Not particularly tall or muscular, Vezzali has already won
an unprecedented three straight individual Olympic gold medals
in foil.
Add in an individual silver, two team golds and a team
bronze and Vezzali is a one shy of tying her countrywoman
Giovanna Trillini's record haul of eight Olympic medals.
The 38-year-old, who will carry Italy's flag at the London
Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, has won 28 Olympic and
World Championship medals and has her sights on the record 39
Olympic and World Championship medals set by countryman Edoardo
Mangiarotti, who died in May at 93. He had 13 Olympic medals
between 1936-60.
"He was a legend for world fencing," Vezzali wrote of
Mangiarotti. "We had agreed to meet in London!," she added in a
reply to Reuters relayed through Italy's fencing federation.
In a nation where fencing is a mainstream sport, several
fencers, including Trillini and Mangiarotti, have been Olympic
flag bearers.
"Mangiarotti was proud of his world records and I remember
that in Beijing after I won the gold medal, he encouraged me to
catch up with him on the roll of honour of fencing. So, that
will be my next goal," Vezzali wrote.
Like many fencers in Europe, Vezzali is officially employed
as a policewoman.
She is married to the professional soccer player Domenico
Giugliano. They have one son, Pietro, 7. A book author, she also
appeared on Italy's version of "Dancing with the Stars".
Her toughest competition on July 28, the day after carrying
the flag, will likely come from her own team mates.
Vezzali, coached by Giulio Tomassini since 1990, is the
world champion, and ranked No. 1 coming into the Games on the
Federation International d'Escrime (FIE) point standings.
However, her team mates Elisa Di Francisca and Arianna
Errigo are ranked three and four, respectively.
South Korea's Nam Hyun-Hee, who settled for silver in
Beijing, is ranked two while upstart Lee Kiefer, 18 and from the
United States, claimed bronze at the 2011 World Championships
and is ranked five.
"I am also aware about the fact that my opponents, whoever
they are, always give something more, but this does not frighten
me!," Vezzali wrote.
"I think that any opponent can beat me and I have to do my
best not to make this happen."
She has fought her way back from adversity, overcoming a
2006 knee ligament injury to win the fifth of her six individual
world titles in 2007.
SHAKING FIST
In November 2011, while driving to a national team training
session, she swerved to avoid an oncoming car and hit a tree.
"I occasionally feel some pain in the neck, but it is not
grave," she wrote.
To watch her is to see a master tactician patiently wearing
down opponents with precise footwork and a counter-attack
technique.
In foil, the lightest of the three weapons contested,
fencers try to score with the tips of their blades on their
opponent's torso, which is covered by an electrified vest, or
lame. Valid touches set off green or red lights. Off-target hits
set off a white light.
Points come in the form of an attack whereby one fencer
gains the advantage, or so-called 'right of way', by moving
forward with or without blade contact toward their opponent.
If this attack is blocked, or parried, then the advantage is
reversed, making for a constant back and forth that uninitiated
spectators can only understand thanks to the advent of
slow-motion video replay.
In Vezzali's case, she will often catch her adversary in the
middle of their attacks, not allowing them to finish or forcing
them to miss while she hits.
She often turns to the judge, who calls actions and awards
points, screaming with a shaking fist.
While she has won everything there is in fencing multiple
times, Vezzali shows no signs of letting up.
"If an athlete thinks 'I have already done enough', he/she
has already concluded his/her career.... Now with a view on my
fifth Olympic Games, I perfectly know what I want."
