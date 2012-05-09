FEATURE-Olympics-Torch relay pioneered at Nazi Games

| LONDON
LONDON May 9 Mist clears to reveal white marble
images from classical Greece culminating in Myron's celebrated
statue of an athlete poised to launch a discus in the prologue
to Leni Riefenstahl's remarkable documentary film "Olympia".
The statue rotates and melts into an identical image of a
contemporary discus thrower. It is succeeded by further paeans
to the sculptured Greek ideal of physical beauty with pictures
of a shot putter, a javelin thrower and rhythmic gymnasts.
Finally, flame floods the screen followed by a bare-chested
runner embarking on the first torch relay of the modern
Olympics.
Like the remainder of Riefenstahl's lengthy masterwork, the
relay footage is both haunting and disturbing.
The torch travels from Olympia in Greece through Bulgaria,
Yugoslavia, Hungary, Austria and Czechoslovakia to Berlin and
the 1936 Nazi Games. It is a journey the German army was
destined to retrace.
A mighty roar and a sea of fascist salutes greets the final
torchbearer Fritz Schilgen as he runs into the Berlin stadium to
light the cauldron. Greece lead the 51 nations parading at the
opening ceremony, under the gaze of German Chancellor Adolf
Hitler.
The flame, the five rings, the Olympic oath, the hymn and
the anthems were products of the fanatical nationalism poisoning
Europe during the inter-war years.
At the suggestion of Berlin Games organiser Carl Diem the
torch relay was added, with more than 3,000 runners bearing the
torch over 3,187 kms.
The classical origins of the Olympic flame stem from the
theft of fire from the Olympian god Zeus by Prometheus and
gifted to mankind.
At Olympia, site of the ancient Games, a flame burned at the
altar of Hestia, goddess and guardian of fire. It was introduced
to the modern Games in Amsterdam in 1928 and burned again in Los
Angeles four years later.
Boosted by enthusiastic radio coverage, the Berlin torch
relay was a huge success and after World War Two it became
firmly established as an essential and popular pre-Games ritual.
The first runner in the 1948 London Games relay took off his
military uniform before carrying the flame to commemorate the
sacred peace truce observed in the ancient Games. A boat ferried
the flame across the channel to England.
NEW WORLD
In 1968, the relay retraced the steps of Christopher
Columbus to the new world and the Mexico Games and the torch,
but not the flame, has twice been carried into space by
astronauts. Camels bore the flame across the Australian desert
before the 2000 Sydney Games.
The final torchbearer has increasingly been a celebrated
athlete since nine-times Olympic distance running champion Paavo
Nurmi delighted a packed Finnish crowd when he lit the cauldron
at the Helsinki Games. A statue of Nurmi, who was denied the
opportunity to set an unmatched record of track and field gold
medals when he was declared a professional, stands outside the
stadium.
At the 1996 Atlanta Games Muhammad Ali, who as Cassius Clay
won the light-heavweight boxing title in the 1960 Rome Olympics,
lit the flame through sheer strength of will although his hands
were visibly shaking with the effects of Parkinson's syndrome,
the cruel legacy of his professional career.
Four years later, Australian aboriginal Cathy Freeman
apparently walked on water to ignite the cauldron at the Sydney
Games. Unlike Nurmi and Ali, Freeman had yet to win an Olympic
title, an omission she rectified in spectacular fashion in the
400 metres final.
The 2008 Beijing Olympic relay was given the theme "Journey
of Harmony". It proved anything but on its international
travels.
In London, demonstrators protesting against Chinese policies
in Tibet tried several times to put out the flame. Security
officials extinguished the flame in Paris at least twice and
carried it on a bus in the face of further violent protests. The
U.S. leg in San Francisco was altered to avoid further trouble.
At the age of 90, Schilgen was a torchbearer again before
the Atlanta Games. He died in Kronberg in 2005 aged 99, the same
age as Diana Gould. Gould will be 100 when she carries the torch
in her home suburb of Barnet in London in July.
