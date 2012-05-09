OLYMPICS-FACTBOX-Olympic torch relay

May 9 The Olympic torch will be lit in a ceremony in Ancient Olympia on Thursday, ahead of the London Games. After a short relay around Greece, it will flown to Britain on May 18 and carried by a succession of torchbearers through 1,019 communities before it is used to light the cauldron at the London opening ceremony on July 27.

Here are some facts about the Olympic torch:

HISTORY OF THE FLAME: * Flame races were run in ancient Athens to honour deities including Prometheus, who, legend has it, stole fire from the gods and brought wisdom and knowledge to humankind. * A fire was kept burning at ancient Olympics to honour Zeus, the supreme ruler in the Greek pantheon. * Fire first reappeared at the modern Olympics in Amsterdam in 1928, when a flame was built into an Olympic stadium tower. It was seen as a symbolic link between the old and new Games.

TORCH-LIGHTING CEREMONY: * The torch is ignited several months before the Games start at the ruins of the Temple of Hera, in Olympia, southern Greece, site of the ancient Olympics. Actresses dressed as priestesses use the sun and a parabolic mirror to light the flame. * Carried on foot to Athens in an urn, it is delivered to host city officials at the Greek capital's Panathinaiko Stadium. Shielded in a security lamp, it travels on to the host city on foot, or via boat, airplane, bicycle, car or train. * The first modern Olympic torch relay was introduced for the 1936 Berlin Games and was the brainchild of Nazi-sponsored Olympic official Carl Diem, who choreographed the 1936 Olympics. * Despite its latter-day peaceful symbolism, the first torch was made of sterling silver from Krupps metal works where Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler, was stockpiling munitions ahead of World War Two. * More than 3,300 torchbearers carried the torch 3,190 kms from Olympia to Berlin. * The Athens 2004 Summer Olympics had the first global torch relay, through 34 cities in 27 countries.

RECENT CONTROVERSIES: * 2000 - Organisers of the torch relay for the Sydney Olympics attract criticism for switching the first handover from a Greek-Australian girl to the 11-year-old daughter of an International Olympic Committee member. * 2005 - In Dec. 2005 some 100 anti-globalisation protesters, opposed to Coca Cola, a sponsor of the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics, and the construction of the Turin-Lyons high-speed railway, stop the torch in Genoa, Italy. The torch was extinguished as a precaution. * Sept. 2007 - Taiwan says the torch will not come to the island, after talks with Beijing. Taiwan, a self-ruled island China claims as its own, was to be the stop before Hong Kong on the 137,000-km route. * March 2008 - Human rights protesters try to disrupt the torch-lighting ceremony in Greece on March 24. Exiled Tibetans pledge to demonstrate against a security crackdown in Tibet. The torch passes through Lhasa under tight security in June as hundreds of Tibetans protest outside a Chinese consular office in Nepal. * April 2008 - Chinese officials cut short a relay of the torch through Paris after thousands of pro-Tibet protesters forced it to be extinguished. At least 35 people were arrested the previous day as the torch's procession through London was disrupted. * 2012 - The Olympic flame will visit most parts of Britain during its 70-day tour starting on May 19 before returning to the capital for the opening ceremony at London's Olympic Stadium. A team of some 70 police officers will be dedicated to protecting the torch.

Sources: Reuters/International Olympic Committee. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Clare Fallon)