Olympics-Greece prepares to hand flame to London

ATHENS May 17 Greece formally hands over the
Olympic flame to a London delegation led by Princess Anne and
including David Beckham on Thursday at the Panathenaic stadium
where the first modern Games were held in 1896.
Seb Coe, chairman of the London organising committee LOCOG,
spoke of a 'massive, massive moment' as the clock ticks down to
the Games opening on July 27 while London Mayor Boris Johnson
was typically ebullient.
"It's an amazing day for us. This is the moment when we
prepare to take the torch and the eyes of the world are
swivelling to London," Johnson told reporters.
"I think they will see a city that has made phenomenal
progress in getting ready...by any measure, London is
extraordinarily well prepared."
Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth and a member of
the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as well as a former
Games competitor, will receive the flame from the president of
the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, in the
ceremony.
Greek president Karolos Papoulias, whose debt-stricken
country risks bankruptcy and an exit from the European single
currency, is also due to attend after naming a caretaker Prime
Minister in an emergency government on Wednesday to lead Greece
to new elections next month.
Former England soccer captain Beckham, born in east London
where the new Olympic Park has taken shape, will play a role in
the proceedings with five young Britons chosen for their
commitment to sport and promoting Olympic values.
The youngsters will join Princess Anne, who is president of
the British Olympic Association, in receiving the flame.
BITTERSWEET EMOTIONS
Greek rowing world champion Christina Giazitzidou will carry
the flame into the stadium, built in 330BC and reconstructed for
1896, after it travels from its overnight perch on the golden
rock of the Acropolis down through the centre of Athens.
The final two torchbearers will be Greek weightlifter Pyrros
Dimas and Chinese gymnast Li Ning, who lit the cauldron at the
2008 Beijing Games.
The lighting at ancient Olympia last week by an actress
playing the role of high priestess brought bittersweet emotions
for some of the spectators, emphasising how far Greece had
fallen from its glorious past.
Coe said the response to the torch relay around Greece since
last Thursday had been extraordinary, despite the economic
difficulties.
"It's reminded them that, for all the current challenges,
you can't expunge 28 centuries of history. This is uniquely
theirs and a moment of celebration," he said.
The flame will be kept overnight in lanterns at the British
embassy in Athens and then flown on the golden-liveried
'Firefly', British Airways Flight 2012, to a navy base in
Culdrose near Land's End in south-west England.
The 70-day, 8,000-mile (12,874-km) relay around Britain
starts on Saturday and organisers hope it will spark an
explosion of enthusiasm for the third Summer Games London has
hosted.
"This is really the beginning of the journey," said Coe.
"Once that flame starts its route...8,000 torchbearers
within 10 miles of 57 million people over 1,000 villages, towns
and cities, I think people will recognise that actually there is
no turning back now. It's theirs."
