UPDATE 3-Olympics-Flame for London Games arrives in Britain

* Princess Anne brings flame onto UK soil
* Beckham lights cauldron
By Alan Baldwin
CULDROSE, England, May 18 The flame for the
London Olympics burned brightly on British soil on Friday after
David Beckham stepped off a special flight from the Games
birthplace of Greece to light a cauldron with a golden torch.
The British Airways 'Firefly' Flight 2012 from Athens landed
on time at the Culdrose naval air station with Britain's
Princess Anne, Games chairman Seb Coe and the former England
soccer captain among the delegation.
The flame will start a 70-day torch relay around Britain on
Saturday, with triple Olympic gold medallist sailor Ben Ainslie
carrying it on the first leg from Land's End on the south-west
tip of England.
The Games start on July 27.
London mayor Boris Johnson, his mane of unruly blond hair
trimmed for the occasion, declared the moment to be "a big
accelerator of the heartbeat".
"We've got 70 days to go," he told reporters before heading
back to London on the golden-liveried plane.
"For someone in my position this is the final furlong for us
and that's when the horses start to change places and so this is
going to make the difference now between a good Games and a
great Games."
British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg welcomed the
Olympic torch on behalf of the British government on a clear
evening in marked contrast to the torrential rain left behind in
Athens.
"It is a fantastic moment for us, particularly at a time
when there is so much anxiety and concern about the economy and
other things, to be uplifted by this whole experience and to be
able to showcase ourselves to the world as an open-hearted,
generous, dynamic, positive country," he told the BBC.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for the country as a whole."
CUSTARD COMET
The arrival of the flame, with Princess Anne carrying it in
a special lantern down the steps from the plane, was covered
live on Britain's main BBC station with the plane circling
overhead before landing to fit in with the schedules.
"It's only when the torch comes into your possession that
you realise," the Princess said as she handed the lantern to one
of the special security team who will guard it.
Beckham soon lit the Olympic torch and ignited a cauldron
with the flame, which was then due to be transferred to Lands
End for Saturday's relay start.
Johnson said the manner of the flame's arrival bodes well.
"The plane landed bang on time, in fact it was early," he
declared enthusiastically.
"We circled over Cornwall like a custard-coloured comet and
that is a metaphor in my view for everything that has happened
so far in the London Olympics. It's been either on time or ahead
of time and it's under budget."
On Thursday, the flame had been handed over at a damp
ceremony in the Athens marble stadium that hosted the first
modern Games in 1896.
The flame, lit from the sun's rays at the home of the ancient
Games in Olympia a week ago, was presented under grey and rainy
skies to former Olympian Princess Anne by the president of the
Hellenic Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos.
Coe, who will head off to Munich on Saturday to watch his
beloved Chelsea play Bayern Munich in the Champions League
final, was confident the torch relay would light the fire for
anyone still ambivalent about the Games.
"It does have a big impact," he said.
"I saw the test event the other day with a cardboard torch
going from Leicester to Peterborough and they (the spectators)
were three and four deep on the pavement, in the little
villages.
"And every week I get letters from people who are talking
about the things they are doing to mark the fact the torch is
coming through. There's an emotional connect with this that I'm
not sure all torch relays have got."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, additional reporting by Tim Castle;
editing by Mark Meadows)