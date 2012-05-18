Olympics-Flame for London Games arrives in Britain

CULDROSE, England May 18 The flame for the London Olympics arrived on British soil on Friday on board a special golden-liveried British Airways flight from Athens.

The Airbus plane 'Firefly', Flight 2012, landed at the Culdrose naval air station with Britain's Princess Anne, Games chairman Seb Coe, London Mayor Boris Johnson and former England soccer captain David Beckham among the delegation.

The flame will start a 70-day torch relay around Britain on Saturday, with triple Olympic gold medallist sailor Ben Ainslie carrying it on the first leg from Land's End on the south-west tip of England.

The Games start on July 27. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)