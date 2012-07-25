Olympics-Torch to take in London's power bases

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 The Olympic flame will visit
Britain's royal, political and religious power bases on
Thursday, while also visiting the thespian home of its greatest
playwright.
More than two million people have cheered on the flame since
its arrival in London last Friday at the tail-end of a 70-day
nationwide tour.
Mayor of London Boris Johnson said the atmosphere had
changed from "pre-curtain jitters to palpable excitement" in the
past few days, and urged Londoners to get the bunting out for
its final legs.
"With just over 48 hours to go I say dig out your flags,
roll out the bunting and let's harness the incredible enthusiasm
shown by the huge crowds who have cheered on the flame and power
Team GB onto a locker-busting medal haul," he said in a
statement.
The relay, designed to show off Britain's most iconic
landmarks, will roll up the best of the city's heritage and
cultural links into one spectacular day on Thursday.
In the morning, it travels to the steps of St Paul's, the
300-year-old domed cathedral designed by Christopher Wren, where
Prince Charles married Princess Diana in 1981.
It then makes it way to the Globe, the theatrical base for
Britain's most famous playwright William Shakespeare.
Later in the day, it will go to Downing Street, the official
residence of the prime minister, and then Buckingham Palace, the
central London home of Britain's monarch.
Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, his wife
Catherine, and younger brother Prince Harry, will give it the
royal seal of approval.
The flame has been carried by about 8,000 people since it
began its journey on May 19 at Land's End, the most
southwesterly point of mainland England, and been watched by
more than 10 million people.
It has climbed some of the country's highest peaks, as well
as travelled by horseback, boat and balloon.
Torchbearers have included celebrities, athletes and people
chosen for their good works.
The relay will begin its final legs on Friday at Hampton
Court Palace, made famous by Henry VIII, and its winding hedge
maze, before travelling down the River Thames on the royal barge
Gloriana, used in Queen Elizabeth's celebrations last month to
mark her 60 years' reign.
It will arrive at Tower Bridge at about midday and then
reappear in the evening at the Olympic Park where it will light
the cauldron during the opening ceremony, heralding the official
start of the Games.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby. Editing by Patrick Johnston)