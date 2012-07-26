Olympics-Londoners get warm glow from torch relay

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Office workers paused on their
way to their desks to watch the Olympic flame weave its way
through central London on Thursday before it moved on to some of
the city's most famous landmarks.
Confounding initial cynicism, more than 10 million people
have turned out to watch the flame during its 70-day tour of the
country, eliciting national pride and a sense of occasion.
As the flame arrived at the steps of St Paul's Cathedral on
a sunny morning, workmen and officeworkers hung out of windows
to catch a glimpse of the flame.
An entourage of cheerleaders and blaring music atop the
lurid-coloured sponsors' buses heralded its arrival.
A video of soccer player David Beckham looked down from the
side of one of the buses.
"It's amazing - look, people are hanging out of the windows
to watch," said Ulla Davis, a 61-year-old sales assistant.
"The country has always been enthusiastic: it's just the
newspapers that haven't."
Organisers have used some of the country's most famous
landmarks as a backdrop to the torch relay in the hope of luring
visitors to Britain.
It has scaled some of the nation's highest peaks, been
carried by royalty on horseback and abseiled into the grounds of
the Tower of London in the hands of a Royal Marine Commando.
Christopher Wren's 300-year-old cathedral, which late last
year inadvertently became a focus of anti-capitalists who had
pitched dozens of tents on its doorstep, was now full of
hundreds of city workers.
Lawyer Jonathan Arr, 29, had brought his young family to
soak up the "party atmosphere".
"It's nice to do something as a family and as a city," he
said.
"London looks fantastic at the moment. When the weather is
like this, it is stunning. Happy to live here, and proud."
Christina, 54, who works in the financial district, said:
"It's exciting. It's the closest the workplace can come to the
Olympics."
She said it brought "pride and unity" to the city, something
it desperately needed as Britain sank further into recession
this week, and the financial district, the City, remained
embroiled in various banking scandals.
"It's a booster, and we can do with that in the City."
ROYAL APPROVAL
The torch later visited the Globe, the theatrical base for
Britain's most famous playwright William Shakespeare.
It was then due to travel to Downing Street, the official
residence of the prime minister, and Buckingham Palace, the
central London home of Britain's monarch.
Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, his wife
Catherine, and younger brother Prince Harry, will give it the
royal seal of approval.
"It is showing off the best of the city," Christina added.
"It will encourage people to come and visit."
The flame has been carried by about 8,000 people since it
began its journey on May 19 at Land's End, the most
southwesterly point of mainland England.
Torchbearers have included celebrities, athletes and people
chosen for their good works.
The flame will officially launch the Games when it lights
the Olympic cauldron on Friday evening.
But the hiccups that have marred some of the preparations
for the Games have not been completely forgotten.
Qiang Wu, a Chinese translator who has lived in Britain for
the past 14 years, said: "You would have thought everything
would have been done and dusted by now."
But for others, nothing could spoil the moment.
"Even the weather came to the party," Michele Cox, 43, a
football director from New Zealand, said.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby, editing by Justin Palmer)