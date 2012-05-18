Olympics-Flame takes front seat on golden Firefly

| ON BOARD FLIGHT 2012
ON BOARD FLIGHT 2012 May 18 The cabin
announcement was polite but firm: "Unless you happen to be the
Olympic Flame, I'm afraid there is no smoking allowed."
The flame, lit from the sun's rays in the ruins of ancient
Olympia and handed over to London Olympic organisers after a
week-long torch relay around Greece, flickered in front row
seats 1A and 1B.
Nobody on this flight was about to play with fire.
Burning inside four lanterns fastened firmly in pairs in
special cradles, the flame left a rain-sodden Athens' airport
bound for Britain on Flight 2012 - a British Airways Airbus 319
with the name 'Firefly' painted on the golden-liveried fuselage.
Four hours later, a lot slower than a modern Olympic
Marathon runner but faster than the ancient Greek Pheidippides,
it touched down to whoops, cheers and applause at the Culdrose
naval air station in windswept south-west Britain.
In seat 1C sat a 'minder', a trained firefighter keeping an
eye on what accompanying London mayor Boris Johnson described as
the "touch paper of the 70-day fuse that will finally detonate"
an Olympic explosion of excitement in his city on July 27.
Princess Anne was across the aisle in 1F.
Former England soccer captain David Beckham, style idol and
one of the most photographed men in the world, was three rows
behind in a smart grey suit with silver tie-pin and primed for a
starring role.
Despite all his years competing at the very top for
Manchester United and England, Beckham confessed to feeling the
odd butterfly knowing that he would be lighting the first
cauldron on arrival.
"No pressure," the 37-year-old, interviewed by a television
crew mid-flight while sitting next to the flame, had grinned
earlier in the day. "I hope it lights.
"To be travelling back with the flame tonight, and to be
lighting it, is something very special. Something that I am
going to cherish for many years," he added.
CUSTARD COMET
He was not the only one. Captain Dave Thomas, who has flown
Queen Elizabeth on state visits, was thrilled with the honour of
flying the flame with co-pilot Andy Berryman on what crew
jokingly referred to as the 'Custard Comet'.
"It's exciting, very exciting. A once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity," he told Reuters. "It's all very new and exciting
but we've done a lot of work in order to make sure it (the
flame) is nice and safe. It's all locked away in its little
miner's lamp."
With nothing left to chance, a dry run was carried out at
the helicopter base in March to put the cradle through a landing
simulation on a runway designed for fighter jets rather than
commercial airliners.
The flame may travel light but it does not do economy any
more than Beckham does, so all passengers were treated to a more
refined class of catering.
London will be the only city to have hosted three Summer
Games and the flame has flown to Britain once before - in 2008
as part of a controversial Beijing relay through 20 countries.
Friday's arrival, broadcast on live television with a BBC
helicopter hovering as the plane landed, was a long way from the
1948 Games when the country was in the grip of a post-World War
Two austerity drive.
The flame was shipped to the southern port of Dover on the
naval destroyer HMS Bicester from Calais after an overland relay
from Greece.
Onlookers recalled how, barely a few steps after
disembarkation, it was blown out by the wind and had to be
re-lit from a backup torch for the first time in its 2,000 mile
journey across Europe.
"In fact, there was a sleight of hand involving a cigarette
lighter as the torch was handed to the Lord Lieutenant of Kent,"
author Janie Hampton wrote in her book 'The Austerity
Olympics'.
The first London Games, in 1908, came only five years after
U.S. aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright took to the air
for the first time and before the first torch relay in 1936.
Friday's flight was not even the first for the current flame
after travels to Crete and an island off the coast of Turkey.
Its ancestors, also lit by the sun's rays for previous
Games, were more adventurous.
The flame for the 2000 Sydney Games went underwater at the
Great Barrier Reef, while the one lit for Beijing in 2008 was
carried up Mount Everest. Russia plans to send theirs into space
before the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.
The London flame, embarking on Saturday on a 70-day relay
around Britain, cannot aspire to such giddy heights.
After Friday's jet-setting, a hot air balloon, cable car,
steam train, canal boat and motorcycle sidecar await on the long
road to London.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)