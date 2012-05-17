UPDATE 2-Olympics-London receives flame in rainy Athens

(Adds quotes, details)
* Greece hands Olympic flame to London
* 70-day torch relay to start on Saturday
* Coe thanks hosts for wet 'British weather'
By Alan Baldwin
ATHENS, May 17 The flame for the London
Olympics, which start on July 27 after a 70-day torch relay
around Britain, was handed over on Thursday at a damp ceremony
in the marble stadium that hosted the first modern Games in
1896.
The flame, lit from the sun's rays at the home of the
ancient Games in Olympia a week ago, was presented under grey
and rainy skies to Britain's Princess Anne by the president of
the Hellenic Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos.
Transferred to a small lantern by golden torch from a
cauldron, it will be guarded overnight in the British embassy in
Athens.
It will then be flown on 'Flight 2012', a British Airways
Airbus 319 called 'Firefly', to a naval air base in south-west
England on Friday before the relay starts at Land's End the
following morning.
London Games chairman and twice Olympic 1,500 metres
champion Sebastian Coe paid tribute to Greece and even thanked
the hosts for providing suitably "British weather" in a
Panathenaic Stadium exposed to the elements.
"Thank you for the warm hospitality and welcome that you and
your country have extended to us, particularly for laying on the
British weather this evening," said Coe, who spoke after the
heavens eased off and umbrellas were folded away.
"Like the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Flame belongs to
the world," he told spectators including London mayor Boris
Johnson and former England soccer captain David Beckham, who was
mistakenly referred to as "Sir" by the announcer.
Beckham, who will travel with the flame on Friday and is
strongly tipped to be part of the first British soccer team
since 1960 at the Games, shared an umbrella with Johnson as the
rain lashed down.
COUNTDOWN BEGINS
The relay will travel 12,800 km around Britain and Ireland,
taking in 1,018 villages and the 1,085-metre summit of Snowdon,
before culminating with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron in
the new stadium in east London.
"Millions of people across the UK are getting ready to do
the best work of their lives to welcome you all," said Coe,
adding a similarly warm reception would be felt when the flame
makes a brief trip to Ireland.
"I know the Dubliners will show us how to celebrate the
Flame and its message of peace, goodwill and friendship."
Johnson, re-elected mayor of England's capital earlier this
month, said the reality of hosting the biggest show on earth had
finally hit home.
"The countdown begins now. This isn't going to happen again
in our lifetimes," he told the BBC.
Greek president Karolos Papoulias, whose debt-stricken
country risks bankruptcy and an exit from the European single
currency, also attended the ceremony after naming a caretaker
Prime Minister in an emergency government on Wednesday to lead
Greece to new elections next month.
Greek rowing world champion Christina Giazitzidou carried
the flame into the stadium, built in 330BC and reconstructed for
1896, with a branch from what is claimed to be the oldest olive
tree in the world in her other hand.
As she entered, as if by celestial command, the rain eased
and the sun tried to break through the cloud.
The final two torchbearers were Greek weightlifter Pyrros
Dimas and Chinese gymnast Li Ning, who lit the cauldron at the
2008 Beijing Games, running together with the torch.
Cries of 'Hellas, Hellas' went up from the crowd as the
cauldron in the centre of the stadium was lit and five white
doves were released by school children.
The relay will take in landmarks around Britain with the
flame travelling by canal boat, cable car, tram, steam train,
hot air balloon and even motorcycle sidecar on the Isle of Man
TT course.
More than 95 percent of the British population will be
within an hour of the route.
"We are reminded of our responsibility - like that of our
predecessors in 1908 and especially in 1948 - to stage Games
that use the power of sport to unite the world in a celebration
of achievement and inspiration in challenging times," said Coe.
"A Games that will inspire the next generation to choose
sport."
(Additional reporting by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Mark
Meadows and Alison Wildey)