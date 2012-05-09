Olympics-Sun god reigns over torch-lighting rehearsal

| ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece
ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece May 9 Priestesses in
pleated robes swayed under a scorching sun at the birthplace of
the ancient Olympics on Wednesday in the final rehearsal to
light the flame that will burn at the London Games.
Far from the political drama embroiling debt-stricken
Greece, locals and foreign tourists gathered at the ruins of the
Doric temple to goddess Hera to watch as Greek actress Ino
Menegaki solemnly stooped to light the torch with a concave
mirror.
The flame will serve as a backup if overcast skies loom over
Thursday's official ceremony, but weather forecasts predict the
event will be similarly blessed by abundant sunshine.
For the first time, male priests danced to the sound of a
drum amid the temple's ancient ruins instead of limiting the
choreography to the adjacent stadium, organisers said.
With her arms raised towards the sky, Menegaki - playing the
role of high priestess - then invoked the sun God Apollo in
prayer before kneeling to light the torch in just a few seconds
as the sun's rays focused on the parabolic mirror.
On the slopes of the adjacent stadium where Greeks competed
during the ancient games, priestesses swirled in a dance
inspired by the mythological nymphs - nubile, young maidens in
the retinue of a god or goddess - while the male priests
performed a version of an ancient war dance, minus the weapons.
For many Greeks watching, the ceremony was an emotional
moment, offering a reminder of the glorious past of a nation now
mired in a deep political and economic crisis that threatens to
push it to bankruptcy and out of the euro zone.
"As I was watching the ceremony I was thinking that Greece
was once a big power and has since gone through a lot of hard
times but as a country has always managed to stay afloat," said
Vangelis Vanezis, a 35-year-old Greek who lives in London.
"And so it made me think that perhaps this crisis is
something that will come and go and we'll get through it."
The rehearsal ended with the high priestess handing the
flame and a fresh olive branch to the first torchbearer Spyros
Gianniotis, a Liverpool-born Greek swimmer who won the gold
medal in the 10 km open water event at the 2011 world
championships.
On Thursday, Gianniotis, who has a Greek father and a
British mother, will run with the flame to the monument where
the heart of modern Olympics founder Pierre de Coubertin is
buried before continuing and handing the flame over to Alexander
Loukos, a Briton of Greek origin.
The flame then covers 2900 km across over 40 towns in
Greece, including remote ones near the Turkish border and tiny
islands in the hands of 490 torchbearers.
It will also pass through five archaeological sites during
its eight-day journey across Greece before it is flown to the
United Kingdom for a tour before the Olympic Games start on July
27.
