Olympics-French fly the flag at London Games

| AVELIN, France, July 26
AVELIN, France, July 26 France will play a
prominent role in the medal ceremonies at this year's London
Olympics with all the athletes who make it onto the podium
saluting French-made flags.
French company Doublet, based near the northern city of
Lille, is the flagmaker for the Games so even the beloved Union
Jack of hosts Britain will have a Gallic touch.
That may well irk patriotic British sports fans who delight
in harping on about the centuries old Anglo-French rivalry.
From William the Conqueror's ancient conquest of English
soil to Briton Bradley Wiggins' recent victory in the Tour de
France, the relationship between the two former superpowers, in
war and sport, has been fraught with tension.
However, as the Games organisers prepared for Friday's
opening ceremony, Doublet's chief executive, Luc Doublet,
downplayed any cross-channel jealousies.
"We are French, of course, but we are also in seven
different countries," he said of his company with 300 employees
and 45 million euros ($55 million) a year in sales. "We have a
very globalised eye about the Games and how to do it."
Doublet, one of only two French firms to have been awarded
contracts for this year's Olympics, is a veteran in the
flag-making industry, having opened its doors in 1832 in the
post-Napoleonic era when Anglo-French relations were tense.
Today, the company, which also supplies flags for World Cup
soccer matches and the Tour de France, has been sewing overtime
to churn out flags for all 204 countries represented at this
year's Games.
OLYMPIC DEBUT
Doublet's Olympic debut was the 1996 Atlanta Games and his
company again supplied flags for Sydney four years later.
"When you get an Olympic contract it's something you are
proud of, of course," Doublet told Reuters.
"I remember seeing this big Olympic flag in Atlanta moving
in the stadium," he recalled. "I have a little tear, of course,
because... it's not only flags, it's more than flags."
Doublet's plant in the town of Avelin has produced 12,000
flags in the past six months. Most employees have been working
six days a week since March.
"We have printed, sewed, and packed flags for 204 nations in
four sizes and six finishes based on the venues they're designed
for," said marketing director Gaelle Doublet.
Janine Merlin, 55, who has worked at the company for 40
years, said the adrenalin on the factory floor is palpable in
advance of an Olympic contract.
"I have been here for a long time and each time we have to
work quickly, we have to do extra hours, and I like that, it's
stimulating," she said.
Once the London Games are over, workers say there will be no
time to rest on their laurels - the next challenge will be
winning the contract to supply the 2016 Games in Brazil.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Johnny
Cotton and Alexandria Sage)