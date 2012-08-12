Olympics-UK's G4S makes military donation after Games failure

LONDON Aug 13 Security firm G4S will
donate 2.5 million pounds ($3.9 million) to British military
sports and welfare organisations to thank troops who stepped in
to secure Olympic venues after it failed to provide enough
guards, the government said on Monday.
Media coverage ahead of the London 2012 Games was dominated
by G4S's admission it could not supply all of a promised 10,400
guards for the two-week sporting festival, which closed on
Sunday.
An additional 4,700 military personnel were mobilised to
join 13,500 troops already earmarked for venue security after
G4S's last-minute admission it had problems recruiting
sufficient staff.
Shares in G4S, the world's largest security firm, fell 17
percent in the days following the disclosure, but have since
recovered around half their losses to close at 262 pence on
Friday.
"This contribution from G4S is welcome news for the service
welfare funds and will go some way to recognising the
inconvenience and extra burden that this commitment has placed
upon our forces and their families," said Defence Secretary
Philip Hammond.
G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles admitted its management of
Olympic security staffing had left the company's reputation in
tatters, in a chastening hearing last month before British
legislators in parliament.
G4S has said it could lose up to 50 million pounds on the
Olympics security contract, worth 284 million pounds. Buckles
told parliament the group still expected to take its 57 million
pound management fee from the Games.
But the firm's second-largest shareholder, money manager
Invesco, has backed Buckles, saying one contract failure
should not lead to the G4S chief executive being axed.