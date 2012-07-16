Olympics-Badminton-Chinese hold no fear for British duo

| LOUGHBOROUGH, England, July 16
LOUGHBOROUGH, England, July 16 After taking the
world by stealth and storm last year, British badminton pairing
Imogen Bankier and Chris Adcock reckon they could have some of
their rivals running scared at the London Olympics.
The unseeded mixed doubles shuttlers bagged a silver medal
at the 2011 world championships at Wembley Arena, the same venue
that hosts the Games tournament, after reaching the final
against top seeded Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei.
The Chinese, who won three Olympic badminton golds at home
in Beijing four years ago, ultimately swept all five titles at
Wembley and are very much the favourites with their men and
women dominating the world singles rankings.
Bankier, preparing for her first Olympics, told reporters at
a Team GB preparation camp on Monday, however, that she and
Adcock should not be underestimated even if they had lost the
element of surprise.
"A lot of pairs are prepared for us and they've done their
homework and that's something that we found the rest of the
season (after the championships)," said the 24-year-old
Glaswegian, whose father Ian is chairman of Scottish league
soccer champions Celtic.
"Now we've trained harder and become a better and more three
dimensional pairing. I think that's where we can hurt people now
rather than the underdog factor, the surprise factor."
Home advantage could play a big part in their progress, with
the crowd likely to be behind them at a venue that holds so many
special memories.
"People don't want to play us in London, people know how
well we performed in Wembley before, they know how much we love
the home crowd and these are things which hopefully will make
people fearful of us, apart from the fact we are a better pair
than last year," said Bankier.
"I think when people look at the draw... we are a pair they
will want to avoid given our track record."
Left-hander Adcock and his right-handed partner make a
tricky combination, a pairing that has beaten some of the
world's best since last year including the Chinese who had
defeated them in that final.
They have also had to battle through a year-long
qualification period that ended the hopes of 2004 Olympic silver
medallist and 2006 mixed doubles world champion Nathan
Robertson.
The duo, who have been at a training camp in Denmark and
head for the Olympic Village on July 23, know how to handle the
stress and see no reason why they cannot hope to go all the way.
They say they are feeling sharp and ready for action.
"We're not one of the top four seeds so there's not that
real weight of expectation," said Bankier "If things go our way,
and with the home support I think things could go our way, we
could get a medal.
"The home crowd last time really was what lifted us that
extra few percent and spurred on our performance," she added.
"So to know that we are going to have that all over again in the
Olympics and probably a little bit more is fantastic. I think
that's really going to be the difference for us."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)