Olympics-Australian minister concedes defeat in medals bet

LONDON Aug 8 Australia's sports minister Kate
Lundy will don a Team GB shirt and row a length of the Olympic
Dorney course after conceding defeat on Wednesday in a bet with
her British counterpart over which nation wins most gold medals.
Lundy made the light-hearted wager ahead of the London Games
with Britain's Hugh Robertson, who faced the penalty of putting
on a Kookaburra hockey shirt and dribbling a ball around the
Australian high commission in central London.
She admitted defeat after a night of winning performances by
British cyclists in the velodrome that helped take the British
gold tally to 22, the best outcome since 1908 and well ahead of
Australia's four. Five days remain in the Games.
"I have cheerfully conceded that I think I will be rowing
this time round," Lundy said, sitting alongside Robertson in one
of a number of appearances on morning televisions shows in
London.
The two countries enjoy a keen sporting rivalry, perhaps
most fiercely in the Ashes cricket series that dates back over a
century.
Lundy said Australia had still gained a "swagful" of silver
medals but had been continually pipped at the post by British
rivals.
"So many of our silver medals have been to British gold and
we are learning very fast what a millimetre or a millisecond
feels like," she added.
Robertson said he would not claim victory before the
Olympics ended on Sunday but acknowledged the lead over
Australia looked "promising".
He attributed some of Britain's success to increased sports
investment from money raised in the country's national lottery.
"That means not only that we can innovate but we can keep
our athletes pretty much permanently in training, we can attract
the best coaches, we can put the right structure round them," he
said.
Britain finished two places above Australia at the last
Olympics in Beijing, ahead for the first time since the 1988
Seoul Games.
