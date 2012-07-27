RPT-British minister drops clanger with Olympic bell

(repeats adding PIX and TV to slug)
LONDON, July 27 - The British minister in charge of the
London Olympics said on Friday he could not promise a tournament
without glitches -- and then promptly broke an Olympic bell
which flew off its handle and hit his publicist.
"My goodness me! Terrible moment there! Health and safety,"
an embarrassed Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media
and Sport Jeremy Hunt told Reuters Television after dropping an
Olympic-size clanger with the ceremonial bell.
Checking his assistant was unhurt, Hunt said: "There we are,
disaster averted, thank you. You got more TV there than you
expected."
Hunt could have been accused of tempting fate as he took
part in a mass bell-ringing event to celebrate the official
start of the Games.
Before striking his bum note, he said:
"“I can't say there won't be any hitches because this really
is one of the biggest things you can do ... There are huge
amounts to get right. There are always one or two teething
problems. But I am very confident we are ready."
(Reporting by Paul Majendie, editing by Matt Falloon;
matt.falloon@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:;
matt.falloon.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7947; For all
the latest Olympic news go to here)