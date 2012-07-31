UPDATE 2-Olympics-Confusion in park over recycled tickets

(Adds Coe reaction, edits)
By Toby Davis and Paul Casciato
LONDON, July 31 Visitors to the London Olympics
stood in queues for hours, begged for information and tramped
from one box office to another on Tuesday as organisers put
unused tickets on sale to avoid the embarrassment of empty
seats.
Big gaps at many venues in seating areas reserved for Games
officials, their friends and family have infuriated thousands of
fans who tried desperately but failed to get tickets under a
complex ballot system.
But confusion surrounded the system for recycling tickets,
with guides at the Olympic Park giving conflicting information
about where to buy them and what was available.
Tips were circulating by word of mouth. Canny fans
discovered that box offices at the basketball arena were selling
tickets for basketball and hockey, and recycled seats for
handball and water polo could be found at the Copper Box, which
is hosting handball and modern pentathlon.
"At least they are doing something and they might be pretty
good seats if they are for notables," said Sue Kerr from
Cambridge, who had a day pass to the park with her husband,
daughter and grandson.
All four were rewarded for their patience and ingenuity in
finding the right queue and sticking it out. They purchased the
hottest tickets in the park to see the British women's hockey
team play South Korea, paying just 5 pounds ($7.83) for adults
and 1 pound for her eight-year-old grandson.
"The seats are great," Kerr said. "It was a long wait, but
well worth it in the end."
The London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG)
said it was freeing up tickets from spectators who had left
events, and "whittling down" the number of seats held open for
Olympic officials by finding out which tickets would not be used
and then offering them for sale on its website.
LOCOG Chairman Sebastian Coe was unhappy to be cornered by
Reuters in the Olympic family area for badminton at Wembley
Stadium, where there were plenty of empty seats.
"Oh, you're kidding me, you're kidding me, find something
serious to write about, like sport," Coe said before walking
away.
GALLING SIGHT
The sight of so many empty seats on the opening days has
been particularly galling for Games organisers who had promised
to avoid the situation that occurred in Beijing four years ago
when the host nation was forced to bus in spectators to fill
empty spaces.
Some of them, including at prime attractions like swimming
and gymnastics, have been filled by soldiers when not on duty
conducting security checks at venues.
British Olympic Association (BOA) Chairman Colin Moynihan
said on Tuesday that the International Olympic Committee must
take control of ticketing and create a new platform for future
Games.
He said Britain would raise the issue with the IOC at the
post-Games briefing in Rio de Janeiro, the host for 2016.
"The IOC have got to take the lead to make sure that the
investment is in place for a state-of-the-art ticketing
programme that can then be improved from Games to Games," he
said.
A LOCOG spokeswoman said attendance for Olympic Park venues
had been over 90 percent each day, while the figure for all
venues was around 86 percent.
Another 3,800 "reclaimed" tickets reserved for the Olympic
family were put on sale on Monday night over 30 sessions and
about 15 sports, and all had been snapped up by Tuesday morning,
the spokeswoman added.
An IOC spokesman said: "We are looking into how we
distribute our tickets to our national Olympic committees. I
can't talk about what the policy will be but our audit
commission is looking into it, there will be a report some time
after the Games."
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
