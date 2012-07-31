Olympics-Twitter users flock to follow sad empty seat

LONDON, July 31 The sad and lonely thoughts of
an empty Olympic seat have captured the imagination of Twitter
users, who have flocked in their thousands to follow the laments
of the unoccupied chair.
Almost 17,000 social networkers are now keeping up to date
with @OlympicSeat, who offers musings such as "Where did it all
go wrong? They say it's the organisers fault, but I blame
myself".
As London Games organisers try to explain the embarrassing
empty spaces in Olympic venues, @OlympicSeat has a more personal
take on the issue.
"My mother wanted me to embark on a more stable career path,
become an Ikea chair for example. But I felt I was destined for
greater things," it moaned.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)