Olympics-Cameron guarantees funding for Team GB to 2016

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 British athletes were assured by
Prime Minister David Cameron on Sunday that government and
National Lottery cash would continue to fund their training
programmes through to the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Britain, hosting the Games in London for the third time, has
enjoyed its best Olympic performance since 1908 with 28 golds
and 62 medals going into the final day. Team GB are third on the
overall table.
"This is no time to pull the plug on winners - the heroes
who will inspire a generation again in four years' time,"
Cameron wrote in an article published in the Sunday Times
newspaper.
"So while most public spending programmes are set in
concrete for the years ahead, I can confirm we will continue to
fully fund elite sports ahead of the Rio Games in 2016, with 120
million pounds ($188.29 million) a year."
UK Sport had already been allocated government funding for
elite athletes up to the end of the current spending review
period (2014/15).
The new commitment ensures funding through the entire
Olympic cycle.
Cameron said the Games must "open the ambitions of the next
generation" and the change had to start with competitive sport
in schools.
The government said in a separate statement that, in the
volunteering spirit of the Games, funded British athletes would
be asked to offer up to five days a year of their time, for
free, to inspire a generation through school sport.
"I am old enough to remember a time when things were run on
a shoestring budget before National Lottery and Government
investment transformed British Olympic sport," said Chris Hoy,
Britain's most decorated Olympian with six golds and seven
career medals in cycling.
"Having these guarantees for the future will be a huge boost
for all the athletes aiming to win medals at Rio 2016 and proves
we are serious about building a strong legacy from London 2012."
($1 = 0.6373 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)