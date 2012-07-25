Olympics-Cash-strapped Britain eyes Olympic business bounce

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will on Thursday use the London Olympics to drum up
business opportunities, on the first day of a series of trade
and investment events to showcase Britain during the Games.
Dignitaries such as International Monetary Fund Managing
Director Christine Lagarde and the heads of global firms such as
Google's Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt are expected to attend
the first of the business events later on Thursday.
Britain hopes to seal one billion pounds ($1.5 billion) of
deals this summer as businesses capitalise on the Olympics, the
first to be held in Britain since 1948.
"I believe the legacy of these Olympics can be about many
more things as well as great sport - for instance, it can be
about great business too," Cameron said in extracts of the
speech he is expected to give at Thursday's event.
"Yes, I want medals for Britain. And there will be no more
passionate supporter of Team GB than me. But I've got a job to
do this summer. And a big part of that job is to get behind
British business," he added.
Cameron is under pressure to turn around Britain's
recession-hit economy. On Wednesday, data showed the economy
shrank far more than expected in the second quarter, battered by
everything from an extra public holiday to the euro zone crisis.
The government is also keen to assuage critics of the Games
who say the event is too expensive at a time of strained public
finances, by highlighting the business opportunities offered by
the event and uses of Olympic venues after the Games have ended.
"As we welcome the world's best athletes, we also welcome
the world's best companies - so that they can succeed, invest,
and create jobs," finance minister George Osborne said.
Britain reported on Thursday a gain of nearly 53,000 new
jobs in the 2011-12 financial year from inward investment, an
annual rise of 26 percent.
However, figures from the United Nations World Investment
Report show that this year's $54 billion of foreign direct
investment is only a fraction of the $196 billion recorded in
2007, before the global banking crisis.
Others expected to attend Thursday's conference include Bank
of England Governor Mervyn King, Vodafone Chief Executive
Vittorio Colao and GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Andrew Witty.
A total of 17 days of business summits are planned.
"In the coming weeks, with major global investors in town
for the Games, I am embarking on a gigantic schmooze-athon, to
highlight this and the wealth of other amazing investment
opportunities that exist," London Mayor Boris Johnson said.