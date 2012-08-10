Olympics-Games "inspire a generation" for sport, but who pays?

* Legacy of the Games in focus as Olympics near end
* Surge of interest in sport in Britain after Team GB
success
* Funding shortfalls mean enthusiasm may wane in future
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Aug 10 Eight-year-old Charlotte O'Brien
has begun doing gymnastics in her front room using old socks to
mimic support bandages, while Edward Smith, also eight, is now
determined to get into BMX cycling.
"I didn't know sports like BMX before the Olympics. It's
been amazing to watch. Football is getting boring," Smith said,
a bold statement in soccer-mad Britain, which has been gripped
by Olympic fever spurred on by the success of 'Team GB'.
London 2012 organisers may have had some success in their
stated aim to "Inspire a generation". But for children like
Charlotte and Edward, who live in relatively low-income urban
areas near the Olympic stadium, that may only drive home that
their options for achieving sporting excellence are limited.
While Britain is hauling in the medals - it is third in the
medals table - its economy is in recession and the
Conservative-led government has embarked on the harshest
austerity squeeze in a generation to fix a big budget deficit.
"How are we meant to get more kids into sport if the
government has decided to make all these cuts?" said Rumi Begum,
21, a volunteer sports coordinator in Tower Hamlets, a poor area
of east London close to the Olympic Park.
Begum was a torch bearer as the flame made its way around
Britain towards to the Olympic stadium, and now helps organise
activities and introduce children to a range of sports.
The legacy of the Games and the question of how to foster
more sporting activity at Britain's schools has sparked a
vigorous debate among politicians, teachers and parents.
Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday called for more
competitiveness in school sports and an end to an "all must win
prizes" culture, suggesting some teachers were not "playing
their part".
His criticism drew fire from educators who said it was
outrageous to finger them for blame given all the cuts in
government funding.
MOTIVATING FORCE
There is no doubt that the sight of thousands of athletes in
peak physical shape going for gold can be a strong motivation to
get into better shape.
"It is quite inspiring to see the Olympics in our country.
You know, those secret ambitions you have of holding up the
medals yourself," said student Jemma Ruddick, 21, walking in an
east London park.
Mother and social worker Cherry Farley, 50, was using the
park's lime green exercise equipment for the first time.
"Last year I walked past these but now we're inspired to do
a little bit more. I wasn't interested in the Olympics at first,
thinking it was all hyped up, but since it's been on TV every
night I've caught the bug," she said.
But families in less affluent urban neighbourhoods may be
daunted to see that so many of the country's own Olympic medals
are in events that require expensive equipment or specialist
venues and coaches.
Britain's haul includes wins in equine events, cycling and
canoeing, sports out of the reach of many state schools who do
not have access to stables, boating facilities or expensive
bicycles.
"If I asked my teachers to do those sports they'd laugh at
me," said Molly O'Brien, 14, Charlotte's older sister.
For some in London, one of the most expensive cities in the
world, even the cost of swimming lessons are prohibitive, let
alone dressage, showjumping or fencing. Schools rarely have
their own indoor swimming pools or sports fields on the grounds.
"I think people need to make a distinction between
inspiration and schools having the infrastructure to provide
adequate facilities to nurture inspiration," said physical
education (PE) teacher Sarah Price, who works at a school in a
lower-income area of south London.
"There is a reason a lot of our medal winners are from
private schools; the state system cannot compete," she said.
Privately educated Britons accounted for more than half of
British medals at the 2008 Beijing Games, despite making up only
seven percent of Britain's school students.
"Some of the sports are quite elitist. You've got to have a
horse or pay for lessons. I just can't afford that for all my
kids," said Molly's mother Amanda, 40, adding that her children
got only one year of free swimming lessons at school.
"When I was young you were taught swimming right the way
through school. There are some deprived areas where not everyone
can afford to take swimming lessons," she added.
British children are currently on summer vacation, and the
reality of their school facilities may sap their enthusiasm when
the autumn term begins.
For many, school sports involve going out in Britain's
notoriously rainy and cold weather playing a limited range of
games, with the correct equipment in short supply or worn out.
"At the primary school it's awful. The children really don't
look like they're enjoying it," said Farley.
MINI OLYMPICS
Some schools are harnessing the Olympics to generate a more
positive atmosphere.
"Our sports day this year was a lot more like a mini
Olympics. It got more people involved and we felt more inspired
to try new things ... This year we had javelin and pole vault
for the first time," said Victoria Smith, 15, Edward's sister.
PE teacher Robert Antrobus organised a similar event at his
school in Surrey, south of London, but noted funding for
inter-school matches had been cut in the year leading to the
Olympics.
Even in his relatively affluent county, schools have sought
the help of parents and local businesses to ensure pupils have
adequate games equipment, he said.
Britain has a long way to go if it is to match the sporting
facilities available in the United States, which leads the
London medal table.
"I spent a week over in America on an exchange programme and
their sports facilities were fantastic. This was just a middle
school but their facilities were the same as the university I
went to," he said. U.S. children start middle school aged 11.
"Right from the off they're promoting people coming to
support and promoting that competitive atmosphere. You have
parents who go above and beyond to support teams."