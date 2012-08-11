Olympics-British PM tells schools to revive competitive sport

LONDON Aug 11 Prime Minister David Cameron said
on Saturday he would make competitive sport the core of a new
national curriculum, seeking to counter fears that faltering
schools sports provision will wreck the legacy of Britain's
record Olympics medals haul.
The British team have surpassed expectations at the 2012
Games with a winning performance that has won 25 gold medals and
put the hosts third in the medals table going into the final
weekend.
Hopes that the exceptional results will spur a resurgence of
sporting participation in Britain have been thrown into doubt,
however, by government data showing that only two in five
primary-level pupils (aged six to 11) regularly take part in
competitive sport at state-funded schools.
Cameron said planned changes to the obligatory curriculum
would include a requirement to provide competitive sport.
"I want to use the example of competitive sport at the
Olympics to lead a revival of competitive sport in primary
schools," he said in a statement.
"We need to end the 'all must have prizes' culture and get
children playing and enjoying competitive sports from a young
age, linking them up with sports clubs so they can pursue their
dreams."
Cameron angered teaching unions this week by saying the poor
take-up of sport by pupils was partly due to teachers who did
not want to "join in and play their part".
The Association of School and College Leaders, a teaching
union, said Cameron's criticisms were "ill-informed and unfair".
The scale of the challenge in the state-funded education
system, which educates the vast majority of pupils, is revealed
by statistics showing that privately-schooled athletes accounted
for more than half of British medals at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Critics say Cameron's message is undermined by his
government's cutting of school sports budgets and the removal of
a requirement from the previous Labour administration for all
pupils to have at least two hours of physical education a week.
In response Cameron has said targets and quotas would not
make children more active, noting that his government planned to
spend more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) over five years
on youth sport, upgrading local sports venues and developing
links between sports clubs and schools.