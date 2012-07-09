Olympics-Germany field smallest Olympic team since reunification

BERLIN, July 9 Germany will field their smallest
Olympic team since the country's reunification in 1990 at this
month's London Games after nominating 391 athletes, the German
Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) said on Monday.
The Germans, long an Olympic powerhouse, will send a team of
217 men and 174 women, excluding 16 alternate athletes, to
London for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
"Now the team is complete," said DOSB pesident Thomas Bach.
"The qualifying results allow us to travel to London with
optimism and confidence."
Among those called up for national duty are 23 medal winners
from the 2008 Beijing Olympics where Germany sent a team of 440
athletes and finished in fifth place on the medals table with 16
gold medals, 10 silver and 15 bronze.
Team officials said the delegation was stronger because
despite having just three teams in the team sports compared to
nine in Beijing they still came close to 400 athletes.
"These six teams that are missing represent another 80
athletes or so, so it is clear that we are in fact stronger than
in past Olympics," a DOSB official told Reuters.
Germany sent 449 athletes to the 2004 Athens Games and 428
athletes to Sydney four years earlier.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)