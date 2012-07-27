INTERVIEW-Olympics-Don't look back, Greek Olympic chief says

LONDON, July 27 When Greece's Olympians lead the parade of nations into the London Olympic stadium on Friday, their athletes will put behind them their nation's economic crisis and the expulsion of two of their elite athletes, one for doping and one for a racist tweet.

Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos said Greece's debt nightmare meant the team struggled for funding as they prepared for the games.

"It was a tough preparation, the toughest we have ever had because of the economic crisis," Capralos told Reuters in an interview.

"When the Games get under way no one will be looking back. We have now 103 athletes who will take part and they have only one thing on their mind and that is to do well."

Greece, hosts of the Athens 2004 Olympics, have made the headlines at recent Olympics for all the wrong reasons with dozens of their athletes caught doping.

On Thursday Greece's world indoor high jump champion Dimitris Chondrokoukis was ruled to have been used performance-enhancing drugs and eliminated, dealing a blow to the small nation's medal hopes.

A day earlier triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was thrown off the team for a racist comment on Twitter.

"As much as it saddens us to lose two good athletes, we will never go beyond Olympic ideals and values," the former water polo Olympian said.

"We do not want racist messages and we do not tolerate doping. It is better to have less medals but clean ones."

LEADING THE WAY

Capralos said Greece's moment in the spotlight at the opening ceremony is the perfect time for the athletes to refocus. "The opening ceremony is the coronation of their efforts. It is a strong moment for them and for our country."

The Greeks, who traditionally enter the stadium first in honour of the ancient Olympics and as hosts of the first modern Games in 1896, have seen state funding dry up as the country suffers its worst financial crisis.

From 30 million euros for the four-year period between 2005-2008, the Olympic Committee had to be content with only a trickle of that and no state cash at all in 2011.

Capralos had predicted a team of 75 in March but athletes exceeded expectations to top 100 for London.

"We are down from 150 in Beijing but it is a higher-quality team," said Capralos. "It is an achievement to have that many under such difficult conditions. So our aim is more than the four medals we won in Beijing."

The International Olympic Committee, private sponsors and other institutions chipped in to pay for the Greeks' pre-Olympic training.

"Maybe the money was less but the athletes focused only on their training and what I wish for them now is that they enjoy their participation and forget about everything else," he said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Nigel Hunt)