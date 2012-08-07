CORRECTED-Grenada declares half-holiday to celebrate James Olympic gold

(Corrects attribution in penultimate paragraph)
* James wins first Olympic medal ever for tiny island
* National rally, calypso songs honor "James the Jaguar"
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, Aug 7 Grenada's prime minister declared a
half-holiday on Tuesday and gave the entire island the afternoon
off to celebrate runner Kirani James' Olympic gold medal in the
men's 400 meter race.
It was the first Olympic medal ever won by an athlete from
the tiny southeast Caribbean island of Grenada, which has just
under 110,000 residents.
"This is a fantastic achievement," said Richard Simon, press
secretary for Prime Minister Tillman Thomas. "This has basically
given Grenada a sense of presence in the international community
that we didn't have before in the context of world athletics."
Caribbean sprinters dominated the podium in the 400-meter
race. James, 19, won with a time of 43.94 seconds, ahead of the
Dominican Republic's Luguelin Santos and Lalonde Gordon of
Trinidad and Tobago, who took silver and bronze respectively.
The Caribbean is enjoying stunning sprinting success at the
London Games with Jamaican men and women dominating the 100
meters, and likely to win more medals in the 200 meters. Felix
Sanchez of the Dominican Republic also won gold in the 400
meters hurdles.
Giant television screens were set up at four parks and
stadiums so Grenadians could watch Monday's race at the London
Games. Spectators dressed in the national colors of green, gold
and red and streamed into the streets, blowing seashells and
cheering after James surged home a half-second ahead of world
junior champion Santos.
Government offices closed at midday and revelers streamed to
James' hometown, the fishing village of Gouyave, for a rally.
Calypso singers composed new songs in honor of James who is
known as "The Jaguar."
"It's an early carnival for us," Simon told Reuters by
telephone. "It's going to be a culmination basically of three or
four days of celebration for Kirani's involvement in the
Olympics. It's a huge party."
Revelers were invited to watch a webcast of the rally
starting at 2:45 p.m. EDT (18:45 GMT) at www.viewpasstv.com/
(Editing by David Adams and Doina Chiacu)