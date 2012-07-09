Olympics-Bangladesh set to hail Caesar in London

| July 9
July 9 Syque Caesar hopes to come, see and
conquer his rivals at the London Olympics, but even if he
finishes outside the medals the U.S.-born gymnast is proud to be
blazing a trail for Bangladesh at the Games.
The 21-year old gymnast from the University of Michigan
learned in April that he had been selected to compete in London
after receiving an email from the Bangladesh Olympic
Association.
"My university team mates, coaches, and friends in the
United States were absolutely excited and proud of me when they
heard that I was going to go to the Olympics," Caesar told
Reuters in a recent interview.
"Like 90 percent of all gymnasts, it has always been my
biggest dream to go to the Olympics, and I'm very excited to
finally have the opportunity to make the dream a reality."
Born and raised in the United States, Caesar has never lived
in Bangladesh but has close family ties to the South Asian
country. Caesar's mother Rezina and father Quazi grew up in
Dhaka and moved to the United States in the 1980s.
Quazi was the first baby born by caesarean section at Dhaka
Medical College and changed his name from Chanchal to Caesar. A
talented soccer player, he encouraged Syque to try different
sports.
"I was just walking in the mall with my dad when we came
across a flyer for gymnastics classes," Caesar said. "He asked
me if I wanted to try it, and I said sure. I was six-years-old
at the time and I've never looked back.
"I was a very hyperactive child growing up and gymnastics
was a great way to use all that energy in productive way."
As his gymnastics career flourished, Caesar represented
Bangladesh at the Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics
Championships in December 2011 in Dhaka and was an instant hit.
After finishing third in the all-around and floor exercise
events, and second in vault, he finally struck gold in parallel
bars - the first international gymnastics gold for Bangladesh.
Caesar will now represent Bangladesh at the Olympics thanks
to a Tripartite Commission Invitation place, and will become the
country's first gymnast at a Games. Previously Bangladesh had
representatives in athletics, swimming and shooting.
"I study the sport basically everyday and I try to stay up
to date on the absolute latest gymnastics information that is
released every week," he said.
"I'm going to compete in the all-around: floor exercise,
pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal
bar.
"My goal is to hit all six of my routines to the best of my
abilities. If I am able to do that, I will be satisfied with my
performance regardless of where I place."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)