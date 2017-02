LONDON, July 29 Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina was on Sunday provisionally banned from the 2012 Olympics for a positive drugs test, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday.

Galiulina provided a urine sample on July 25th that tested positive for the prohibited substance furosemide - a diuretic that can be used as a masking agent or for weight loss.

The Uzbek is the second athlete in two days to have failed a drug test. (Writing by Ossian Shine)