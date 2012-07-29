UPDATE 2-Olympics-Uzbek gymnast provisionally banned for doping

* Female gymnast tests positive for diuretic furosemide
* Second athlete to fail test in two days
(Adds gymnast's intended schedule, detail in para 6)
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON, July 29 Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina
was provisionally banned from the 2012 Olympics on Sunday after
becoming the second athlete in two days to test positive for a
banned drug, the International Olympic Committee said.
Galiulina provided a urine sample on July 25 that showed
traces of furosemide, a diuretic that can be used as a masking
agent or for weight loss.
The Uzbek, scheduled to compete in artistic gymnastics, was
banned a day after Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku was thrown
out following a positive test for an anabolic steroid.
The 20-year-old Galiulina, who also competed at the 2008
Games, will now have to wait for the testing of a second sample.
Should that also come in positive, she would be barred from
competing in London and could face a maximum two-year ban as a
first-time doping offender.
Galiulina, Uzbekistan's only gymnast at the Games, had been
due to compete on Sunday evening, only in the floor exercise.
Furosemide, often sold under the brand name Lasix, can be
used to treat high blood pressure, congestive heart failure or
edema (swelling caused by excess fluid retention). It has also
been used to prevent horses from bleeding through the nose
during races.
Over the course of the London Games, the IOC has said it
expects to carry out some 5,000 tests - 3,800 urine and 1,200
blood. Anti-doping agencies conducted thousands more in the
run-up to the Olympics, nabbing more than 100 athletes in a
drive to root out cheaters before the 16-day competition.
(Additional reporting by Kate Kelland; writing by Ossian Shine;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)