Olympics-Gymnastics-Will next European champion please stand up

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 4 Halfway through the 2012 Olympics
gymnastics competition, the score stands at Europe nil - Rest of
the World four.
The continent, whose roll of Olympic gymnastics champions
includes Nadia Comaneci, Larisa Latynina, Vitaly Scherbo, Alexei
Nemov, Nikolai Andrianov and Vera Caslavska, have found the
going rather tough in London.
There have been plenty of tears from the likes of Russian
Victoria Komova, silver medallist in the all-around, and
Briton's Louis Smith, but as the competition heads into its
final three days, the gold hunt is still on.
For almost a century Europe ran roughshod over their
challengers, winning 31 of 42 Olympic team crowns. The women
were even more ruthless as behind their beaming smiles, they
possessed a ruthless streak that helped them to shut out the
rest of the world in all but two Olympics.
But that success has well and truly dried up as, for the
second Games running, Europe failed to win either of the coveted
team or all-around crowns. The reason?
"There are about five million kids who do gymnastics in the
United States and five make it the Olympics. So the success rate
is one in a million. They have a huge base," Romanian great
Comaneci, who also carries a U.S. passport, told Reuters.
"But when you see Romania, we only have a few hundred. We do
not have those many girls in our talent pool."
It is a sentiment echoed by Romania's women's coach Octavian
Belu, whose class of 2012 picked up the team bronze in London.
"Every morning I wake up and ask myself how is it possible
to fight with the USA and China," said Belu.
"We only have a small group of gymnasts and every day we try
to perform to the best of our abilities. In fact, we have only
eight senior (elite) gymnasts, so the choice is very limited.
But we are the ultimate survivors."
Romania is the only nation to reach the team podium in 10
successive Olympics.
To add to Europe's frustration, the fortunes of world
beating sides such as 2012 champions the United States are
overseen by Marta and Bela Karolyi - the most celebrated
coaching duo in the world.
SWITCHED ALLEGIANCE
Credited with guiding Comaneci to the first perfect 10 at
the 1976 Montreal Games, the Romanian husband-and-wife team
switched allegiance to the U.S. in the 1980s and have had a say
in producing four American all-around Olympic gold medalists.
"There are a lot of Romanian coaches everywhere as they've
done great in the States. Marta and Bela are in their 70s, they
are not the young generation any more, but they know something
about success," Comaneci said.
"They are still celebrated in Romania as the country
appreciates what they did in the 70s. Romania is proud of what
they do in the States."
The Karolyis are on course to see an American sweep of the
women's medals after picking up the team crown and then watching
Gabby Douglas sparkle to bag the individual gold.
So difficult and dazzling is McKayla Maroney's 2-1/2
twisting Amanar vault, she is a shoo-in to win gold on Sunday.
"Flying Squirrel" Douglas is on such a high from her double
success, she could well soar above her rivals in the asymmetric
bars and balance beam finals while Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber
will be keen to wipe the floor with their acrobatics on the mat.
However, Comaneci does give Europe a glimmer of hope three
of the four women's apparatus finals.
"McKayla Maroney should win the vault as she's a class ahead
everybody else. But I hope (Germany's 37-year-old Oksana)
Chusovitina can put a medal into her pocket on the vault because
she's in her sixth Olympics which is unbelievable for our
sport," said Comaneci.
"I think (asymmetric) bars should go to Beth Tweddle as it
would be an unbelievable success for the British team. She will
be challenged by (Russians) Aliya Mustafina and Victoria Komova
and also China's He Kexin.
"The battle on the floor will probably be between the U.S.
and Romania. I'm rooting for (Romania's Sandra) Izbasa and Aly
Raisman should get a medal to."
(Editing by Matt Falloon)