Olympics-Gymnastics-Wieber Fever fails to catch fire in London

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Gabby Douglas called it a
"shocker", Aly Raisman felt "really bad" and Jordyn Wieber fled
in tears as her dreams of being crowned all-around champion at
the London Olympics were cruelly dashed on Sunday.
However, running off to her room in the athletes' village is
unlikely to provide the 17-year-old gymnast with much comfort as
she will again come face-to-face with the villain who denied her
a place in Thursday's final - her room mate and best friend
Raisman.
The competition that had been built up as a showdown between
world gold medallist Wieber and U.S trials champion Douglas was
over before it even started after the Michigan resident's floor
exercise to "Wild Dance" went awry.
One small step out of the marked area ended up being one
giant mistake for Wieber. She earned 14.666 on the apparatus,
leaving the door ajar for Raisman to sneak up on her.
Raisman did not falter and her score of 15.325 not only
knocked out Wieber but also made her the top American qualifier
for the individual final.
With only the top two competitors from each nation
progressing to the finale, Wieber missed out on a chance to add
her name to the gymnastics hall of fame by 0.233 of a point.
Just 24 hours after her mother Rita had told Reuters that
her daughter's "whole world is gymnastics, it's really all she's
known since she was four", it was little wonder Wieber broke
down as 13 years of blood, sweat and tears came to nothing.
It meant for the first time since the Soviet-boycotted 1984
Los Angeles Games, the reigning world all-around champion will
not feature in the individual Olympic final.
WIEBER DISTRAUGHT
"My first thought was about Jordyn because I was really
happy but at the same time I feel bad just because I know how
bad she wanted it," Raisman, 18, told reporters after the U.S.
topped team qualifying.
"It's really hard. Unfortunately it's tough but I'm really
happy that I made it because I've been working really hard."
So distraught was Wieber, she could not face the world's
media and instead released a statement outlining her heartache.
"It's a bit of a disappointment," she summed up.
If her floor routine was a little scrappy, her balance beam
display was anything but sublime. She flapped her arms about
after a backward somersault, nearly slipped off during a layout,
wobbled on her spin and stumbled following her double-twisting
dismount.
It earned her a score of 14.700 and left her as the only
American who failed to break the 15-point barrier on the
four-inch piece of wood.
Twenty minutes later she was shedding tears of
disappointment.
"I would be (very distraught) too. We will deal with it and
try and help her as much as possible," said U.S team
co-ordinator Marta Karolyi.
"I would be very disappointed too. She is the reigning world
champion, she is also U.S. champion but today she wasn't quite
as sharp. She was very good but not quite as sharp and the other
two girls surpassed her.
"We will give all the support. She did not make any major
errors but what can you do, sport is sport."
Dominique Dawes, a member of the 'Magnificent Seven' that
won the 1996 team title in Atlanta told Reuters: "No one could
have predicted Jordyn would have faltered the way she did. She
has been solid as a rock. But Olympic pressure is like no other
and she's obviously not been tested in this arena before."
But before Wieber thinks all her hard work has added up to a
big fat zero, Dawes added: "You know what, a team gold is not a
bad thing to walk away with."
Wieber also landed another consolation late in the day, a
place in the floor exercise final.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)