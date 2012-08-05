Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Zou tumbles to floor gold

LONDON Aug 5 Zou Kai won his showdown with
Japan's all-around champion Kohei Uchimura to give China a
second gymnastics gold medal at the London Olympics when he
tumbled to glory in the men's floor exercise final on Sunday.
Zou's gravity-defying tumbles and balancing strength
manoeuvres allowed him to become only the second man, after the
Soviet Union's Nikolai Andrianov in the 1970s, to win successive
Games titles on the apparatus with a score of 15.933.
Uchimura had the same 15.800 score as Russia's Denis
Ablyazin but was awarded the silver on the tiebreak rule.
The result meant Uchimura will leave London with one gold
and two silvers as he did not qualify for any other apparatus
final.
Ablyazin, who scraped into the final thanks to the tiebreak
rule after three gymnasts finished with the same score in
qualifying, leapt into the arms of his coach when he realised he
had secured the bronze.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)