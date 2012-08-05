UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Zou tumbles to floor gold

(adds details)
By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON Aug 5 A jubilant Zou Kai gave the crowd
a thumbs up and kissed his gold medal over and over again after
he won his Olympic floor exercise showdown with Japan's
all-around champion Kohei Uchimura on Sunday.
Zou's gravity-defying tumbles and balancing strength
manoeuvres allowed him to become only the second man, after the
Soviet Union's Nikolai Andrianov in the 1970s, to win successive
Games titles on the apparatus with a score of 15.933.
Uchimura had the same 15.800 score as Russia's Denis
Ablyazin but was awarded the silver on the tiebreak rule, which
takes into account the execution score awarded. Uchimura's
exhibition of powerful tumbling and elegant execution earned him
an E score of 9.100 while Ablyazin posted 8.700.
The result meant Uchimura will leave London with one gold
and two silvers as he did not qualify for any other apparatus
final.
Ablyazin, who scraped into the final thanks to the tiebreak
rule after three gymnasts finished with the same score in
qualifying, leapt into the arms of his coach when he realised he
had secured the bronze.
Zou, the second of eight finalists to compete, appeared to
tiptoe on to the square mat but once he opened his routine with
a rock solid landing following two full twisting combinations,
there was no stopping him.
After finishing off his 70-second display with a flourish,
he saluted the crowd before running down the steps to exchange
high fives with his beaming coach.
It was the second gold medal for China at these Games while
Zou took his personal Olympic haul to five golds, having picked
up three in Beijing four years ago.
He celebrated the achievement by unfurling a banner
highlighting the "five golds" in Mandarin. A new banner could be
unveiled on Tuesday when Zou will also be looking to defend his
horizontal bar final.
(Editing by Alison Williams)