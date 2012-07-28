版本:
Olympics-Men's Gymnastics horizontal bar qualification results

LONDON, July 28 The Netherlands' Epke Zonderland won
the Olympic men's Gymnastics horizontal bar qualification at the
2012 London Games on Saturday with 15.966 points at North
Greenwich Arena in London, qualifying for the next round.
    
1.   Epke Zonderland (Netherlands) 15.966 Q points 
2.   Chenglong Zhang (China)       15.933 Q        
3.   Danell Leyva (U.S.)           15.866 Q        
4.   Fabian Hambuechen (Germany)   15.633 Q        
5.   Jonathan Horton (U.S.)        15.566 Q        
6.   Emin Garibov (Russia)         15.566 Q        
7.   Kai Zou (China)               15.533 Q        
8.   Kim Jihoon (South Korea)     15.500 Q        
9.   Kristian Thomas (Britain)     15.366          
10.  John Orozco (U.S.)            15.266          
11.  Sam Oldham (Britain)          15.100          
12.  Alexander Shatilov (Israel)   15.000          
13.  Fabian Gonzalez (Spain)       15.000          
14.  Zhe Feng (China)              15.000          
15.  Marcel Nguyen (Germany)       15.000          
16.  Kohei Uchimura (Japan)        15.000          
17.  Gael Da Silva (France)        14.966          
18.  Weiyang Guo (China)           14.933          
19.  David Belyavskiy (Russia)     14.866          
20.  Hamilton Sabot (France)       14.866          
21.  Vitalii Nakonechnyi (Ukraine) 14.800          
22.  Claudio Capelli (Switzerland) 14.766          
23.  Daniel Purvis (Britain)       14.733          
24.  Roman Kulesza (Poland)        14.733          
25.  Mykola Kuksenkov (Ukraine)    14.666          
26.  Sebastian Krimmer (Germany)   14.600          
27.  Javier Gomez (Spain)          14.533          
28.  Sergio Sasaki (Brazil)        14.533          
29.  Enrico Pozzo (Italy)          14.500          
30.  Kazuhito Tanaka (Japan)       14.400          

