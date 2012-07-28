Olympics-Men's Gymnastics horizontal bar qualification results

LONDON, July 28 The Netherlands' Epke Zonderland won
the Olympic men's Gymnastics horizontal bar qualification at the
2012 London Games on Saturday with 15.966 points at North
Greenwich Arena in London, qualifying for the next round.
Results Table
1. Epke Zonderland (Netherlands) 15.966 Q points
2. Chenglong Zhang (China) 15.933 Q
3. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 15.866 Q
4. Fabian Hambuechen (Germany) 15.633 Q
5. Jonathan Horton (U.S.) 15.566 Q
6. Emin Garibov (Russia) 15.566 Q
7. Kai Zou (China) 15.533 Q
8. Kim Jihoon (South Korea) 15.500 Q
9. Kristian Thomas (Britain) 15.366
10. John Orozco (U.S.) 15.266
11. Sam Oldham (Britain) 15.100
12. Alexander Shatilov (Israel) 15.000
13. Fabian Gonzalez (Spain) 15.000
14. Zhe Feng (China) 15.000
15. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 15.000
16. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 15.000
17. Gael Da Silva (France) 14.966
18. Weiyang Guo (China) 14.933
19. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 14.866
20. Hamilton Sabot (France) 14.866
21. Vitalii Nakonechnyi (Ukraine) 14.800
22. Claudio Capelli (Switzerland) 14.766
23. Daniel Purvis (Britain) 14.733
24. Roman Kulesza (Poland) 14.733
25. Mykola Kuksenkov (Ukraine) 14.666
26. Sebastian Krimmer (Germany) 14.600
27. Javier Gomez (Spain) 14.533
28. Sergio Sasaki (Brazil) 14.533
29. Enrico Pozzo (Italy) 14.500
30. Kazuhito Tanaka (Japan) 14.400
