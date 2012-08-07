Olympics-Gymnastics-Gold is a tonic for medic Zonderland

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 Olympic gymnastics champion Epke
Zonderland has ambitions to be an orthopaedic surgeon. Just as
well he has such steady hands.
Zonderland's sure and firm grip on the horizontal bar in a
daring and spectacular routine gave the Netherlands only their
second Olympic gymnastics medal, after the Dutch women won team
gold at home in Amsterdam in 1928.
"How cool is this!" declared Zonderland's coach Daniel
Knibbeler after watching his charge beat former world champion
Fabian Hambuechen of Germany and defending champion Zou Kai of
China with 16.533 points. "This was his best score ever."
The tousle-haired Zonderland pulled off three of the hardest
release moves in the sport as Dutch fans, including his brother
Herre, himself a former national gymnast, screamed from the
stands at the North Greenwich Arena.
"I heard him before I started my routine but during the
routine I didn't hear him," Zonderland told reporters. "I was in
my own little world.
"I still can't believe it. It's unique to be in a Olympic
final if you're a Dutch gymnast but winning the gold is bizarre.
I worked so long to achieve a result like this. This is
amazing."
Zonderland, 26, had already had a taste of an Olympic final
in Beijing four years ago, when he finished seventh. He hopes to
be back at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.
"It would be awesome if I can compete in Rio again, you
never know," said the Dutchman, who combines gymnastics training
with studying medicine.
Zonderland, inevitably nicknamed "The Flying Dutchman" for
his daring on the bar which stands 2.55 metres above the ground,
followed Zou and Hambuechen on to the apparatus knowing he had
to score more than the German's 16.400.
Clad in orange trousers to match a sea of colour where the
Dutch fans stood, he stuck his landing after his routine and a
broad grin spread across his face, lasting until well after the
medals ceremony.
"It was a big relief," he said.
"I hadn't expected to be so nervous."
