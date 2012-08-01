WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-SuperMura banishes demon to win gold

* Uchimura wins gold after Beijing disappointment
* Nguyen gives Germany first all-around medal in 104 years
* Leyva storms back to snatch bronze
By Clare Fallon
LONDON, Aug 1 Kohei Uchimura got a demon off his
back when he was crowned the best all-around gymnast at the
Olympics on Wednesday, four years after seeing his golden hopes
fade to silver because of two falls from the pommel horse.
To the observer, the apparatus is a 35-cm wide wooden horse
with two handles on top on which the gymnasts perform a whole
routine supporting themselves on their hands.
To the man known as "Super-Mura", it is more of a stumbling
block than anything else. It came between him and the gold medal
at the Beijing Games, then put paid to Japan's chances of team
gold when Uchimura fell off it yet again.
On Wednesday, Uchimura tamed the horse, and indeed all five
other apparatus, to end Japan's 28-year wait for an Olympic
all-around title and stake a claim to being the greatest gymnast
ever after also winning an unprecedented three successive world
championship crowns.
"He's in a different world," German coach Andreas Hirsch
said about the man who won the title with a total of 92.690.
Not that Germany were complaining, after Marcel Nguyen
surpassed expectations by taking silver - the country's first
men's all-around medal since the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
In a day of comebacks, American Danell Leyva produced the
standout horizontal bar routine of the evening, on his final
rotation, to snatch the bronze and raise the roof at the North
Greenwich Arena.
Uchimura had come to London as the clear favourite for the
all-around after triumphing at home in Tokyo last October but a
cloud descended on him during qualifying, when he surprisingly
finished ninth, and in the team event.
His pommel horse dismount - the last move of the last event
in the team final - was more of a fall than a gymnastics move
and the judges marked him so harshly that Japan slipped out of
the medals.
RIO PROMISE
Japan protested, the mark was upgraded and the Japanese took
silver behind China in a repeat of the Beijing result. Olympic
gold, it seemed, would never be Uchimura's - until Wednesday's
superb showing.
"I feel as if the demon was chasing me this time," the
23-year-old Uchimura told reporters as he cradled his precious
medal in his hand.
"I have been world champion three times, three years in a
row but this is different. It's once in four years, the weight
is there," he added. "It's like a dream still."
Leyva's bronze made up for his disappointment in the team
competition, where the U.S., who had dreamed of glory after
coming top in qualifying, finished fifth.
It also fired him up for another shot, in four years' time
in Rio de Janeiro, at Super-Mura.
"If we knew what made him so special we would all be on his
level but I like that he's up there, that's what I need to look
for," the Cuban-born Leyva told reporters.
"I asked him: 'Hey man, you coming back for 2016?' and he
said: 'Yeah, I think so'. I told him: "Man, you better come
back."
With China unexpectedly failing to get a man into the final,
Japan, at one stage, had hopes of having two men on Wednesday's
podium.
Kazuhito Tanaka, who found himself in Wednesday's
competition after higher-placed compatriot Koji Yamamuro was
injured in a vault crash-landing during the team event, went
into the final rotation in second place.
The pommel horse jinx, though, struck again, only this time
Tanaka was the victim, losing momentum and sliding off the side
with a grimace that betrayed his frustration.
Mykola Kuksenkov, whose Ukrainian team were bumped down to
fourth after the Japanese protest, suffered the pain of fourth
place again, finishing just 0.266 of a point behind Leyva.
British fans filed away happy after seeing Kristian Thomas,
who contributed to the country's first team medal in 100 years,
take seventh - the best men's result ever for the home nation.
The sport had one piece of bad news to digest, however,
when, 12 years after Andreea Raducan was stripped of the women's
all-around title after failing a drugs test at the Sydney
Olympics, Uzbek Luiza Galiulina was expelled from the London
Games for testing positive for the diuretic furosemide.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)