Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Feng wins parallel bars gold

LONDON Aug 7 Feng Zhe showed off his mastery of
the parallel bars to seize the Olympic gold medal for China on
Tuesday.
Feng produced a solid swinging exhibition incorporating a
number of impressive somersaults, twists and handstands to earn
15.966 as all of his main rivals fluffed their routines.
Brothers Kazuhito and Yusuke Tanaka had raised the
possibility of completing a Japanese one-two after earning the
top two qualifying scores but both wobbled and wavered across
the bars on Tuesday and left empty handed after finishing fourth
and seventh respectively.
Feng, the 2010 world champion, surpassed Germany's Marcel
Nguyen by 0.166 of a point while Frenchman Hamilton Sabot picked
up a surprise bronze.
Feng's success gave the Chinese men's gymnastics team their
third gold of the London Games.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)