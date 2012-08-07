UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Feng wins parallel bars gold

(Adds details)
By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON Aug 7 Feng Zhe showed off his mastery of
the parallel bars and then wagged the now familiar index finger
to confirm his top dog status as he seized the Olympic gold
medal for China on Tuesday.
Feng produced a solid swinging exhibition incorporating a
number of impressive somersaults, twists and handstands to earn
15.966 as all of his main rivals fluffed their routines.
So confident was Feng about his performance, he quipped: "I
wanted the gold, I felt the judges were under more pressure than
me."
Brothers Kazuhito and Yusuke Tanaka had raised the
possibility of completing a Japanese one-two after earning the
top two qualifying scores but both wobbled and wavered across
the bars on Tuesday and left empty handed after finishing fourth
and eighth respectively.
Feng, the 2010 world champion, surpassed Germany's Marcel
Nguyen by 0.166 of a point while Frenchman Hamilton Sabot picked
up a surprise bronze.
Feng's success gave the Chinese men's gymnastics team their
third gold of the London Games.
After team mate Zhang Chenglong fell off the bars attempting
a twist, Feng was determined to make sure China maintained their
supremacy on the apparatus following Li Xiaopeng's success in
2008.
He packed his performance in with straight line handstands,
soaring somersaults into upper arm catches and when he finished
off with a doubled piked somersault dismount, he almost drowned
out the cheers of 13,000 fans with an almighty roar.
Nguyen was also left smiling when he completed his
error-free display with a rarely seen full-twisting double-back
dismount and sent up a puff of chalk as he smacked his hands
together in delight.
But his joy was nothing compared to the wide-eyed expression
on Sabot face, who produced the performance of his life despite
carrying a hand injury.
The Frenchman could not believe his luck as he stood on the
podium, licking his lips and grinning from ear-to-ear with the
bronze medal round his neck.
"I didn't feel anything (In my hand)... during the
competition the adrenaline took over, I just knew what I had to
do. It's been great."
