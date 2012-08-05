Olympics-Gymnastics-Smith's silver is something to sing about

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Louis Smith is very happy that he
decided to become a gymnast and not a schoolboy chorister. They
don't give Olympic medals for singing.
As a child, the Briton had to choose between gymnastics or a
chorister's scholarship to a private school.
His choice led him, on Sunday, to a pommel horse silver
medal at the London Games which, with team mate Max Whitlock's
bronze, gave the home team their best gymnastics result at the
Olympics.
"Great Britain are making history - it's a fantastic day for
the sport," said Smith who, briefly, thought he had won gold
when the scoreboard showed he had the same total, 16.066 points,
as Krisztian Berki before the Hungarian was awarded the gold on
a tiebreak.
Not that Smith was complaining about silver, Britain's first
in gymnastics since Walter Tysal finished runner-up in the
all-around at the 1908 London Olympics.
"I have got a silver medal, I have got my third Olympic
medal," Smith, who also helped Britain to team bronze last
Monday and won pommel horse bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games,
told reporters.
"All those years ago I didn't think I would go to the
Olympic Games and get three medals so I am very happy right
now."
After problems in training with his hardest routine, Smith
decided to perform a slightly less complicated version on the
Olympic stage and was happy with his decision.
"My target was to come here and do my routine clean," he
said. "Can you imagine if I had made a mistake, I would feel
like the whole 19 years (of training) was a waste of time."
Smith, the son of a single mother, dedicated his life to
gymnastics above all else at a young age.
"Eight years old, having ADHD (attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder), I had to make a choice between singing
and gymnastics," he told a news conference. "I couldn't stand
still to sing so I chose gym."
While he briefly revived his singing ambitions, auditioning
unsuccessfully four years ago for the X Factor television talent
show, Smith, who said he now sang only in the shower and the
car, is happy with his choices.
"A lot of people talk about you missing out on childhood and
(say) do you regret it," Smith said before letting out a laugh.
"I've got three Olympic medals, I'm a gymnast, I'm only 23 years
old and what a journey I have had."
What of the future and another crack at that elusive Olympic
gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, he was asked?
"I would love to settle down and have kids and do the other
route of life but at the same time it is the only medal not in
my collection from the Olympic Games," he said.
"The future for me, who knows? Max is coming up; when he
starts beating me I am not sure how much longer I can blag my
way into the team. I am only 23 but my body feels 40."
His more immediate plans were much more concrete: "I can't
wait to go out and have a drink and have a McDonalds."
