Olympics-Gymnastics-Berki denies Smith pommel horse gold

LONDON Aug 5 Double world champion Krisztian
Berki broke British hearts as he dramatically snatched the
Olympic pommel horse gold medal on Sunday despite earning the
same score as home favourite Louis Smith.
Smith had raised hopes of ending Britain's 116-year wait for
an Olympic gymnastics champion after he topped qualifying but he
could not match the flamboyant power and precision of Berki's
routine, which edged the gold thanks to a higher execution
score.
The duo both earned 16.066, leaving Smith looking rather
disappointed when his ranking flashed up but with team mate Max
Whitlock earning bronze, it made it the most successful day for
British gymnastics at an Olympics.
