REFILE-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Berki denies Smith pommel gold

LONDON Aug 5 Hungarian double world champion
Krisztian Berki broke British hearts as he dramatically snatched
the Olympic pommel horse gold medal on Sunday despite earning
the same score as home favourite Louis Smith.
Smith had raised hopes of ending Britain's 116-year wait for
an Olympic gymnastics champion after he topped qualifying, but
he could not match the flamboyant power and precision of Berki's
routine, who edged the gold thanks to a higher execution score.
The duo both earned 16.066, leaving Smith looking rather
disappointed when his ranking flashed up but with team mate Max
Whitlock earning bronze, it was the most successful day for
British gymnastics at an Olympics.
Smith and Whitlock had been given a huge reception by the
British fans at the North Greenwich Arena, whose number included
Prince William's wife Kate wearing a navy blue British team top
and sitting with the gymnasts' team mates.
The 23-year-old Smith, a bronze medallist on the same
apparatus in Beijing four years ago, was drawn last and had to
sit and wait for his turn as the other seven finalists stepped
up.
When the 27-year-old Berki, long-legged for a gymnast at
1.78 metres tall, produced his smooth routine that ended with a
big contingent of flag-waving Hungarian fans cheering to the
rafters, Smith knew his work was cut out.
Though his routine was harder - with a difficulty score of 7
to Berki's 6.9 - the Hungarian scored 0.1 better on execution,
the score that is taken into account for a tiebreak.
"I'm a big fan of Louis Smith's although he's much younger
than me. I expected him to win, but today I was better," Berki
told reporters.
Smith, who had never scored over 16 in a major international
competition, said he was satisfied with finishing second behind
his friend Berki.
"You have to look at the positives," he told a news
conference. "I can't sit here with my face screwed up just
because I got a silver at the Olympic Games. Great Britain are
making history - it's a fantastic day for the sport."
