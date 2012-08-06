Olympics-Gymnastics-China's King of Rings bows out with silver

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 China's gymnastics captain Chen
Yibing kissed his silver medal and beamed at the crowd but
admitted to feeling short-changed by the judges when he was
pipped by Brazil's Arthur Zanetti for the rings gold in his
final Olympic Games on Monday.
The 27-year-old Chen, a three-time Olympic champion dubbed
the "King of Rings" by adoring Chinese fans, appeared to have
the title sewn up after a strong performance and a solid
landing.
He was stunned, however, when the Brazilian, the last
competitor to take the rings, scored 15.900 to pip him by 0.1 of
a point, despite taking a step back on his landing.
"It's still good, it's a silver medal," the amiable Chen
told Reuters with a laugh.
"I was a little bit surprised... Seeing him not stand
(perfectly) on the landing, I thought I would have beaten him.
But when the score came out he was the winner. But I still have
to congratulate him. I really did bring my best today."
Chen kissed the red frame of the apparatus after his routine
and waved the "number one" finger at television cameras, but
walked out of the arena as runner-up for a prolonged
interrogation by a large throng of Chinese reporters. He
promptly announced his retirement.
"I decided before these Olympics because my body has a few
injuries and there's a lot of new talents coming through," he
said.
Chen, who had already taken a men's team gold here last
week, injured his knee training in Northern Ireland two weeks
before the Games. State media quoted his team as saying that it
was a "minor" injury but Chen said he had carried the painful
injury into the competition.
The eight-time world champion, has sporting blood coursing
through his veins and was born the day his father won a local
speed skating championship in his home town, the northeastern
port city of Tianjin.
He started gymnastics when he was five and won his first
rings and team world titles in 2006, before going on to win both
events at his home Beijing Games.
His retirement robs the world of one of its greatest rings
specialists, but Chen, mindful of China's vast strength in
depth, was at peace with his decision to bow out.
"Next I'm going to take a rest," he said. "Then I'm going to
take my mum and dad travelling, eat some nice gourmet food and
raise a dog. I've always wanted to have a dog."
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)