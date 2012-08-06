Olympics-Gymnastics-Brazil's Zanetti crowned lord of the rings

LONDON Aug 6 Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti flexed
his bulging biceps to upset 2008 champion Chen Yibing and become
the first Brazilian to win an Olympic gymnastics gold medal with
victory in the rings final on Monday.
The 22-year-old gymnast, the last competitor to mount the
rings, edged out Chen by 0.1 of a point with a score of 15.900
to win the strongman event. Italy's Matteo Morandi won the
bronze.
World and Olympic champion Chen had been expected to retain
his crown and seemed to have the gold in his pocket after a
strong performance and solid landing. But Nabarrete Zanetti
produced an inspired display to snatch the title away from one
of the greatest rings specialists.
Bulgaria's 39-year-old Jordan Jovtchev, a bronze medallist
in 2000 and silver in 2004, bowed of his sixth and final
Olympics by finishing seventh.
