Olympics-Gymnastics-Grimacing Jovtchev relieved it's over

LONDON Aug 6 Bulgarian gymnast Jordan Jovtchev
stumbled as he dismounted from the rings, but the grin on his
face said he did not really mind.
The 39-year-old was just relieved that he was done.
"I'm glad it's over because we've been practising really
hard," he told reporters on Monday after the Olympics men's
rings final. "Now I'm going to take care of myself a little bit,
see my family."
Eight years the senior of the next oldest rings finalist,
Jovtchev won his first international medal in 1995, and in his
career has scooped four Olympics medals, 13 at the world
championships and nine at the Europeans.
Lauded at home in Bulgaria, where he leads the gymnastics
federation, and by the crowd in London who gave him rapturous
applause, he is also the first male gymnast to compete in six
Games and was suffering the aches and pains of a long career.
"My knee hurts!," he said, ruffling his hand through greying
hair. "It's difficult. Every day it's a different thing, now
it's my knee!"
Tired and suffering with a partially torn bicep during
qualification nine days ago, Jovtchev was not expecting to make
the final, but squeezed through in the final spot.
By putting himself through the gruelling training needed to
maintain himself at the top level, he had said he hoped to
inspire the next generation to follow his footsteps.
In the end, his routine on Monday looked a little strained
but still strong, and had his knees not given way on the
dismount he probably would have done better than his respectable
seventh place, though he doubted he could have crowned his
career with one last medal.
"If I had done it perfectly I would maybe have had a slight
chance at a medal," he said. "But it was going to be tough."