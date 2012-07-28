Olympics-Gymnastics-Home sweet home for Britain's men

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Nothing beats competing at home,
Britain's male gymnastics discovered on Saturday when they came
through team qualifying ahead of defending champions and
pre-Games favourites China.
Never mind that there were banks of empty seats in the
expensive rows close to the competition floor, the fans in the
upper tiers cheered the British team to the rafters at the North
Greenwich Arena.
"I don't think I'll ever be able to replicate the experience
of when we first walked out into the arena and the lights were
off and the crowd were cheering us," said Kristian Thomas, who
led the all-around standings after the first of the day's three
qualifying sessions.
"When the crowd are behind you it makes a massive difference
and it can spur you on that bit extra," Thomas told Reuters.
"For me I'm just very grateful that I had family out here
today, not just my family but the whole of GB, the audience that
was in here supporting us."
Louis Smith, who got the morning's highest pommel horse
score of 15.800 on the apparatus that gave him a bronze medal at
the Beijing Olympics four years ago, agreed that there was no
place like home.
"It was magical, it really was," he told reporters. "When
they announced us...for the first time the crowd erupted
straight away and it blew your socks off a bit.
"It was such a warm feeling and they really got behind every
performance. It does add nerves and pressure but I think it
sharpens us up and keeps us on our toes."
Being at home had even given the 23-year-old Smith a chance
to organise the perfect hairdo for the competition, popping home
to Peterborough, a 40-minute train ride away, to see his regular
barber and get the sides of his head shaved to the skin.
"I like to change it each time," he said. "I like to do
something drastic but maintain looking professional. I don't
want to look like a plonker."
