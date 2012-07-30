Olympics-Gymnastics-Medal reshuffle was fair, FIG says

| LONDON, July 30
Human error caused the scoring
error that kept Japan waiting for the silver medal in the
Olympic gymnastics team event on Monday, and a robust review
system quickly righted the wrong, a senior official said.
"Everybody is human, everybody can make errors,"
International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) secretary general
Andre Gueisbuhler told reporters after the medals were
reshuffled 15 minutes after the end of the competition.
Japan, silver medallists at the last Olympics and world
championships, had looked to be leaving London without a team
medal after their leading man, Kohei Uchimura, was marked down
for a fluffed dismount from the pommel horse.
Triple world all-around champion Uchimura was the last
competitor in the last event and, with his score calculated at
13.466 by the panel of judges, the results screen flashed up
hosts Britain as silver medallists behind China, with Ukraine in
bronze position.
Japan's coach requested an inquiry, saying Uchimura should
have been given a higher difficulty score for the dismount
despite his mistake and, after a review and much discussion,
officials agreed.
"Everybody has to live with a judging mistake as we see them
in football, we see them everywhere," said Gueisbuhler after
Uchimura's score was increased to 14.166, putting his team into
second place and bumping Britain to third.
"I am very happy that the system we have in place protects
the athletes."
Gueisbuhler said the technical committee had reviewed
slow-motion replay of Uchimura's dismount 10 times. Their
decision was final, he said, with Ukraine having no right to
challenge it.
"We can say that justice has won. Of course I am sorry the
Ukrainians are very sad and so are the British but the Japanese
have won the medal they deserved.
"I think being in Great Britain, which is such a country of
fair play and really has the spirit of ethics in sport, I am
sure nobody would have wanted a medal which they did not
deserve."
Gueisbuhler said it was the first time a scoring change had
altered the medal positions at an Olympic gymnastics event.
"People think that there are many errors in judging but
actually this is not the case."
While the crowd at the North Greenwich Arena booed the
judges after the change, Britain's gymnasts were more forgiving,
just revelling in the excitement of winning a first team medal
for the country in 100 years.
"We knew whichever way it went we were getting a medal,"
coach Eddie Van Hoof told a news conference. "Really, a year
ago, we would always have ranked China and Japan above us so we
thought we were fighting for bronze.
"A silver would have been nice but we will take the bronze
anyway."
Ukraine's five-man team kept their counsel, walking past
waiting reporters without speaking even before the medals
presentation had begun.
Coach Yuliy Kuksenkov did express his frustration, though,
saying of his team: "They did well, they fought, they competed,
but unfortunately some kind of subjectivity got in the way of
today's competition, probably that played a role.
"The boys deserved a medal... I think we deserved silver."
