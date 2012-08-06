Olympics-Gymnastics-South Korea's Yang soars to vault gold

LONDON Aug 6 Yang Hak-seon became the first
South Korean gymnast to strike gold at the Olympics when he won
the men's vault title on Monday.
The world champion lived up to his billing as favourite
after he earned an average score of 16.533 from his two vaults,
edging out Russia's Denis Ablyazin on 16.399.
Yang powered down the 20-metres runway and launched into a
spectacular triple-twisting front somersault, which he invented
and is now named after him. He almost staggered off the mat on
landing but so high was the difficulty he still drew 16.466.
He then trumped that effort with a triple twisting Tsukahara
and went off on a victory lap long before his second score of
16.600 flashed up.
Ukraine's Igor Radivilov picked up bronze.
