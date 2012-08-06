UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-South Korea's Yang grabs vault gold

(Adds details)
By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON Aug 6 Yang Hak-seon almost staggered off
the mat before stumbling into the record books as he became the
first South Korean gymnast to strike gold at the Olympics with
victory in the men's vault final on Monday.
The 19-year-old world champion lived up to his billing as
favourite after he earned an average score of 16.533 from his
two vaults, edging out Russia's Denis Ablyazin on 16.399.
"This medal was an opportunity ...I had to grab that
opportunity," Yang told reporters through a translator.
Yang powered down the 20-metre runway and launched into a
spectacular triple-twisting front somersault, which he invented
and is now named after him.
The "oohs and aahhs" that accompanied his soaring flight
through the air were replaced by stunned gasps as he almost ran
off the mat on landing.
But so high was the difficulty of the leap, with a D-score
of 7.400 which was 0.2 higher than any of the jumps performed by
his rivals, he still drew 16.466.
Yang then trumped that effort with a triple twisting
Tsukahara and went off on a victory lap long before his second
score of 16.600 flashed up.
The Seoul-born gymnast was the only one out of the eight
finalists to get a higher score with his second jump and had his
coaches leaping for joy when he nailed his second dismount.
"Gymnastics is not a very popular sport in Korea. I hope
younger people will look at me and have a bit more confidence to
go into gymnastics, to go in that direction," Yang added.
Ukraine's Igor Radivilov picked up bronze.
Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda stood out from the crowd
with his moustache and left eye-brow piercing but Chile's first
gymnastics Olympian could not create the same effect with his
two jumps and finished fourth.
Kristian Thomas raised hopes of a fifth medal for Britain in
what is already the most successful Olympic gymnastics
competition for the hosts when he earned 16.366 with his
high-flying debut effort.
But his hopes came crashing down after he landed on his
bottom following his second jump to finish last.
(Additional reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, editing by Peter
Rutherford and Jason Neely)