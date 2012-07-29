Olympics-Women's gymnastics beam qualification results

LONDON, July 29 China's Sui Lu won the Olympic
women's gymnastics beam qualification at the 2012 London Games
on Sunday with 15.400 points at North Greenwich Arena in London,
qualifying for the next round.
Results Table
1. Sui Lu (China) 15.400 Q points
2. Victoria Komova (Russia) 15.266 Q
3. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 15.266 Q
4. Deng Linlin (China) 15.166 Q
5. Alexandra Raisman (U.S.) 15.100 Q
6. Kyla Ross (U.S.) 15.075
7. Kseniia Afanaseva (Russia) 15.066 Q
8. Catalina Ponor (Romania) 15.033 Q
9. Anastasia Grishina (Russia) 14.900
10. Diana Bulimar (Romania) 14.866 Q
11. Larisa Iordache (Romania) 14.800
12. Aliya Mustafina (Russia) 14.700
12. Jordyn Wieber (U.S.) 14.700
14. Sandra Izbasa (Romania) 14.600
15. Asuka Teramoto (Japan) 14.466
16. Vanessa Ferrari (Italy) 14.433
17. Carlotta Ferlito (Italy) 14.425
18. Vasiliki Millousi (Greece) 14.366
19. Ana Sofia Gomez (Guatemala) 14.333
20. Lauren Mitchell (Australia) 14.300
21. Youna Dufournet (France) 14.200
22. Yuko Shintake (Japan) 14.166
23. Daniele Hypolito (Brazil) 14.166
24. Yu Minobe (Japan) 14.133
25. Celine van Gerner (Netherlands) 14.100
26. Elsabeth Black (Canada) 13.966
27. Jessica Lopez (Venezuela) 13.933
28. Huang Qiushuang (China) 13.866
29. Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 13.766
30. Gaelle Mys (Belgium) 13.733