奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 06:17 BJT

Olympics-Women's gymnastics beam qualification results

LONDON, July 29 China's Sui Lu won the Olympic
women's gymnastics beam qualification at the 2012 London Games
on Sunday with 15.400 points at North Greenwich Arena in London,
qualifying for the next round.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.   Sui Lu (China)                   15.400 Q points 
 2.   Victoria Komova (Russia)         15.266 Q        
 3.   Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.)         15.266 Q        
 4.   Deng Linlin (China)              15.166 Q        
 5.   Alexandra Raisman (U.S.)         15.100 Q        
 6.   Kyla Ross (U.S.)                 15.075          
 7.   Kseniia Afanaseva (Russia)       15.066 Q        
 8.   Catalina Ponor (Romania)         15.033 Q        
 9.   Anastasia Grishina (Russia)      14.900          
 10.  Diana Bulimar (Romania)          14.866 Q        
 11.  Larisa Iordache (Romania)        14.800          
 12.  Aliya Mustafina (Russia)         14.700          
 12.  Jordyn Wieber (U.S.)             14.700          
 14.  Sandra Izbasa (Romania)          14.600          
 15.  Asuka Teramoto (Japan)           14.466          
 16.  Vanessa Ferrari (Italy)          14.433          
 17.  Carlotta Ferlito (Italy)         14.425          
 18.  Vasiliki Millousi (Greece)       14.366          
 19.  Ana Sofia Gomez (Guatemala)      14.333          
 20.  Lauren Mitchell (Australia)      14.300          
 21.  Youna Dufournet (France)         14.200          
 22.  Yuko Shintake (Japan)            14.166          
 23.  Daniele Hypolito (Brazil)        14.166          
 24.  Yu Minobe (Japan)                14.133          
 25.  Celine van Gerner (Netherlands)  14.100          
 26.  Elsabeth Black (Canada)          13.966          
 27.  Jessica Lopez (Venezuela)        13.933          
 28.  Huang Qiushuang (China)          13.866          
 29.  Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 13.766          
 30.  Gaelle Mys (Belgium)             13.733

