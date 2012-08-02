WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Smiles for Douglas, tears for Komova

* Douglas pips Komova to all-around gold
* Mustafina takes bronze on tiebreak ruling
By Clare Fallon
LONDON, Aug 2 The ear-to-ear smile of
16-year-old American Gabby Douglas and the tears of Russian
Victoria Komova told the story of Olympic triumph and heartbreak
in the women's all-around gymnastics on Thursday.
As Douglas waved presidentially to family, friends and team
mates cheering her coronation as the new first lady of
gymnastics, Komova slumped into a chair and pressed her hands to
her face to try to stem the tears that flowed for the loss of
the gold medal.
Not satisfied with silver, world champion Komova removed the
medal from around her neck between leaving the awards ceremony
and getting to the exit door of North Greenwich Arena's
competition hall.
"It was too heavy," she told waiting reporters via a
translator, saying the medal had been consigned to the pocket of
her red-and-white track suit.
Douglas, meanwhile, had barely stopped grinning since the
giant scoreboard suspended in the middle of North Greenwich
Arena had flashed up her new status.
"It just feels amazing to be called the Olympic champion;
I'm so honoured to be named that," said the talkative teenager
dubbed the "Flying Squirrel" for the shape she makes on her
favourite apparatus, the asymmetric bars.
Douglas bounced down from the floor with a huge smile after
finishing the evening with a storming routine which had the
crowd clapping along. Komova, last up, thought she had done
enough to overhaul the American but the scoreboard showed
otherwise.
A tiebreak settled the bronze medal, with Russian Aliya
Mustafina far happier with her lot than Komova after beating
American Aly Raisman on a tally of their best three of the four
apparatus scores.
In the space of five months, Douglas has upset the
gymnastics order in the world and at home. Allowed to compete
unofficially at the American Cup in March, she outscored all the
established women. In the U.S. trials last month, she pipped
world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber to top spot for London.
Wieber, who came to London with high hopes, was reduced to a
spectator on Thursday even though she had the fourth-best
qualifying score for the final. With Douglas and Raisman above
her, she fell foul of a rule that states that no country can put
more than two gymnasts into the all-around.
VAULT LANDING
With Wieber out, Komova, who took silver behind the American
at last October's world championships in Tokyo, went into
Thursday's event confident that she could get a gold to make up
for Russia's second place behind the U.S. in the team event -
another outcome that produced a flood of tears.
Douglas, though, led from the start with a bit of luck on
the vault. Though she hopped sideways slightly on landing, all
her rivals did worse, with Komova ending up right off the mat.
Raisman banged her foot on one of the asymmetric bars,
slipped to fifth place and began to look worried but, with
Douglas and Komova clearly duelling for the gold, she got a
sliver of bronze hope when her group progressed to the beam.
Mustafina, the 2010 world all-around champion, fell after
attempting a twisting somersault and wobbled through the rest of
the routine, looking miserable as she dismounted and scoring a
low 13.633.
Raisman knew she could seize the upper hand but it was not
to be. She managed to just save herself from toppling off the
end of the beam, then wobbled badly on a spin.
In the final floor exercise, world bronze medallist Raisman
outscored Mustafina but not by enough. The two women finished on
equal points and the tiebreak rule gave the bronze to Mustafina.
The Russian, who has come back from knee surgery last year,
can go home and compare her bronze medal with the one won by her
father, Farhat Mustafin, who collected his for Greco-Roman
wrestling at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
China's Deng Linlin and Huang Quishuang finished sixth and
seventh respectively, while Romanian team bronze medallist
Sandra Izbasa was fifth despite the day's best score on the
floor.
Hannah Whelan, competing at her home Olympics, ended the day
in tears and in last place after falling face-first from the
vault on her third rotation and getting a zero score.
The day, though, belonged entirely to Douglas, with her
coach Liang Chow basking in more Olympic success after helping
Shawn Johnson to win all-around silver at the Beijing Games.
U.S. team co-ordinator Marta Karolyi confessed that, 10 days
ago, she had harboured serious doubts about Douglas's ability to
compete because she was not concentrating.
"I talked to Chow and said: 'We have to address that. Have a
good talk with her, we have to turn her around because she's
going in the wrong direction.' She just wasn't able to focus so
much.
"We addressed that with her and she reacted very nicely and
next day she worked excellent and everything went in a straight
line from there."
Whatever Karolyi and Chow said to the teenager, it worked.
If Douglas keeps her focus, she could collect more gold in the
finals of the asymmetric bars and the beam on Monday and
Tuesday. London, it seems, has not seen the last of that smile
just yet.
(Additional reporting by Steve Keating and Annika Breidthard;
Editing by Pritha Sarkar)