Olympics-Gymnastics-Americans storm to women's team gold

LONDON, July 31 Jordyn Wieber sparkled and Gabby
Douglas dazzled as the United States stormed to the Olympic
women's gymnastics team gold on Tuesday.
Two days after an inconsolable Wieber fled the North
Greenwich Arena in tears having missed out on a spot in the
all-around final, her smile was back as she and her team mates
gave the U.S. their first Olympic team title since 1996.
So strong were they on all four apparatus, that they won the
competition by a huge margin of 5.066 with a total of 183.596
points.
Russia's quintet had been snapping at the Americans' heels
throughout the competition but were left sobbing after they
imploded on their final apparatus, the floor.
Ksenia Afanaseva completed her floor routine on her head and
knees, summing up their miserable finish as they ended with
178.530.
Romania, champions in 2004, rallied back from a poor start
to claim bronze.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)